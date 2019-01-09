Jabari Parker’s role with the Bulls remains unchanged, but is a trade looming?

PORTLAND – For a few minutes during the Wednesday morning shootaround, it appeared that Jabari Parker was earning his Get Out of Jail Free card.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen was sitting next to the former Simeon High School standout, computer in hand, and had some heavy instruction going on with his reserve forward.

Several minutes later, Boylen was asked about it, and made it very clear that Parker’s spot as last man on the bench wasn’t likely changing anytime soon.

“I want him to have a feel for what we’re trying to do,’’ Boylen said. “[Parker] doesn’t get all the practice reps. Obviously, he hasn’t been playing. … Just try to help him, coach him through.’’

Boylen was then asked if that meant Parker had jumped reserve Shaquille Harrison in the rotation, and the coach quickly dismissed that.

Likely not the news that Parker wanted to hear, but who even knows how much longer he has with his hometown team. The trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Bulls have shown that they like to get moves done sooner than later when it comes to that clock ticking down.

They traded Nikola Mirotic at the end of January last season, and they already moved Justin Holiday last week.

Sources continue to insist that the market on Parker is still a cool one, and Robin Lopez is more likely to get moved before Parker goes.

That’s why this Bulls roster could look different by the time it comes off this current 10-day, five-city road trip.

“Nobody has come and talked to me about it,’’ Boylen said when asked if his players have inquired about their status. “What I try to do is coach our guys every day, like men. Under all that, we understand what the business is.’’