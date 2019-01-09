Critics of Bulls coach Jim Boylen’s offense need to look at the roster structure

PORTLAND – Jim Boylen has become well-versed in where the question is going long before it’s even halfway asked.

Considering the Bulls coach hears it on an almost daily basis, no wonder he starts to snicker when “offense’’ or “three-point shooting’’ comes out of the mouth of a reporter.

But there it was again on Wednesday, hours before the Bulls tipped-off the start of the five city road trip against the Trail Blazers.

“What we haven’t done is finished very well at those plays at the rim,’’ Boylen said, when asked about moving away from the long-range shot since taking over from Fred Hoiberg back on Dec. 3. “That’s where we have to grow. Then it’s finishing at the rim, maybe the defense takes it away, and now you spray out [to the three-point line].

“To your point, who are we spraying out to? Well, we’re going to keep working at that.’’

It’s that “who are we spraying out to?’’ comment that many outsiders, bloggers, and so-called disciples of analytics have been overlooking when they continue the crusade against Boylen’s way of thinking.

Insisting the Bulls shoot more three-pointers and follow the NBA trend is like wanting Cody Parkey to kick more field goals for the Bears. Neither are very good at that skill.

This is not a Boylen problem as much as it’s a roster problem.

It’s not like Boylen has one of the Curry brothers in the rotation and he’s forbidding them to shoot threes.

Entering the Portland game, the most accurate shooter from long range on the Bulls roster was Lauri Markkanen, and he ranked 25th in the league, hitting just over 40 percent from three. As a team, the Bulls were 19th, shooting .346, but dipped down to 26th in attempts per game, as Boylen is trying to get them to focus on taking less threes, but higher quality ones.

“No, we’re not [good at contested threes],’’ Boylen said, when asked about the make-up of his long-range shooters. “We have some solid in-the-paint numbers but our OER, offensive [efficiency] rating on those possessions isn’t great because we don’t finish or we don’t spray out, or we do spray out and we don’t make it.

“So it looks like it’s empty, but to me it’s not. I see growth and I see development.’’

And just in case Boylen’s critics need a reminder of what happens when this roster shoots a lot more from outside? Just jump back to last season, when the Bulls finished sixth in attempts (31.1 per game), but were 21st in percentage (.355) and Denzel Valentine (.386) was the most accurate three-point shooter on the roster, finishing 50th in the league.

That’s why the execution of the Bulls offense should be getting far less criticism these days than the actual blueprints of the roster.

It’s a poor-standing structure. Even the players are aware that they lack true outside shooters.

“Sometimes you don’t have the personnel to become a team that’s in the top 10 in three-point attempts, and makes, and field-goal percentage,’’ guard Zach LaVine said. “I think we can take more, but we’d have to be hunting them and certain guys have to hunt them.’’

The two guys that did hunt them the last two seasons were Nikola Mirotic and Justin Holiday. Mirotic was traded last January, and Holiday was moved last week.

Until general manager Gar Forman can find that pure outside shooter, well, Boylen refuses to force-feed a team weakness.

“We just traded one of our better shooters [Holiday], so … you know guys have to grow into those positions,’’ Boylen said. “It’s all a part of the process with us.’’