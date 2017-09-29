Three-and-Out: Mounting injuries don’t slow down the Packers

Quick thoughts and observations from the Bears’ awful 35-14 loss to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night.

1. More Packers hurt

Who needs starters? Not the Packers. Why? They had quarterback Aaron Rodgers — not to mention the Bears and quarterback Mike Glennon to make helpful mistakes.

The Packers were already without starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari (hamstring) and Bryan Bulaga (ankle), then lost running back Ty Montgomery to a chest injury in the first quarter.

With Montgomery out, Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones split time before Williams injured his knee and didn’t return in the second half. Jones ran for 49 yards on 13 carries. He also scored a two-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

2. No running game

As the Bears fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-0 in the second, the Packers had no problem stopping running backs Jordan Howard (18 carries, 53 yards) and Tarik Cohen (six carries, 24 yards).

It changed the Bears’ game plan. Down 21-7, they opened the second half running a hurry-up offense.

The Packers’ shutdown effort came a few days after Howard and Cohen combined for 218 rushing yards against the Steelers.

3. A bad Barth miss

Kicker Connor Barth missed a 47-yard field goal wide to the right in the third quarter. He’d also missed a 47-yarder wide right against the Steelers.

The miss, which ruined an efficient no-huddle drive by Glennon to open the second half, prompted kicker Andy Phillips, whom the Bears cut in camp, to share a “neutral face” emoji on Twitter. The miss also came after Packers coach Mike McCarthy inexplicably declined a holding penalty on third down.

