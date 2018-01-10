Time for a double switch? Grote, Zaidman switching beats at The Score

The MLB hot stove has been cold, but 670 The Score pulled off a surprise trade of its own Wednesday.

Former Cubs pregame and postgame host Mark Grote is moving to the Bears beat, and Zach Zaidman, former Bears reporter, is moving to the Cubs booth, the radio station announced Wednesday on Twitter.

No reason was given for the switch. Zaidman, who has been on the Bears beat for the past 14 years, has not yet commented on the move on his personal Twitter account.

After three unbelievable years working in the Cubs radio booth, I am excited to confirm that I will be covering the Chicago Bears on @670TheScore and from the sidelines on @WBBMNewsradio. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) January 10, 2018

Grote has been covering the Cubs since the 2015 season.