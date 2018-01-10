The MLB hot stove has been cold, but 670 The Score pulled off a surprise trade of its own Wednesday.
Former Cubs pregame and postgame host Mark Grote is moving to the Bears beat, and Zach Zaidman, former Bears reporter, is moving to the Cubs booth, the radio station announced Wednesday on Twitter.
No reason was given for the switch. Zaidman, who has been on the Bears beat for the past 14 years, has not yet commented on the move on his personal Twitter account.
Grote has been covering the Cubs since the 2015 season.