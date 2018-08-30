VIDEO: The state’s most wanted man, Crystal Lake South’s Trevor Keegan

Crystal Lake South coach Rob Fontana met with coaches from 110 different colleges in the five months after last season ended. Offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was the topic of conversation.

Keegan has a towering 6-6, 300-pound frame. He’s tremendously strong and agile for his size, which is why he’s the top prospect in the state with offers from nearly every major college football program.

“I never thought I’d play Division I football,” Keegan said. “Once I got my offer from Alabama that’s when it hit me.”

Keegan was offered by Alabama in March. It came as a surprise. Everyone knew except him. Alabama offensive line coach Brent Key called Fontana on March 13 and delivered the news.