Unable to trade Hector Rondon by deadline, Cubs non-tender ex-closer

The Cubs are a long way from solving their bullpen issues for another playoff run in 2018, but some direction began taking shape Friday when the Cubs non-tendered former closer Hector Rondon and signed a depth-quality left-hander to a one-year deal.

The Cubs announced before Friday night’s non-tender deadline that they tendered contracts to six of their seven arbitration-eligible players, including relievers Justin Grimm and Justin Wilson.

Rondon, 29, had regressed since the Cubs bumped him from the closer role with the 2016 summer acquisition of Aroldis Chapman. He struggled throughout 2017 after the offseason trade for Wade Davis in a continually reduced role. Injuries also played a role over that extended stretch.

A Rule 5 draft pick before the 2013 season, Rondon earned 77 saves with a 1.96 ERA from the start of 2014 until the Chapman trade.

Hector Rondon

The Cubs made Rondon available in trade talks until facing the deadline decision. He was expected to make more than $6 million through the arbitration process.

Also Friday, the Cubs announced the signing of left-hander Dario Alvarez to a one-year, big-league contract two months after the Rangers designated him for assignment.

Alvarez, 28, split time between the majors and Class AAA Round Rock this season until being DFA’d, including a 2.76 ERA in 20 games in the majors, with 17 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings (2.33 with 36 strikeouts in 27 innings for Round Rock).

He has spent all or parts of four major-league seasons with the Mets, Braves and Rangers (5.06 ERA in 56 career appearances).

The signing is a small move to help offset the loss to free agency of lefty Brian Duensing, a low-cost signing last year who became one of the Cubs’ most reliable relievers and is not expected to return.

The Cubs spent much of last season with few left-handed relief options, and Wilson did little to alleviate the issue with a poor finish after being acquired from the Tigers in July.

Other arbitration-eligible players tendered contracts, as expected, by the Cubs: Starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and infielders Kris Bryant, Addison Russell and Tommy La Stella.

The Cubs also tendered contracts to 21 pre-arbitration players, with popular minor-league catcher Taylor Davis — who made his major-league debut in September — being non-tendered.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub