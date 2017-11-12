Upon further review, Bears season turns dark in 23-16 loss to Packers

The Bears challenged the call, hoping for a touchdown.

Instead, the ball was taken away from them.

John Fox delivered perhaps the defining moment of a 2017 season that grew exponentially darker with Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the rival Packers in front of 5,624 empty seats at Soldier Field.

While the call might not be the reason the Bears lost despite being favored for the first time in a calendar year — the Bears looked like the team playing on a short week, and the Packers like the one coming off a bye — it personified the Bears’ bumbling.

Bears running back Benny Cunningham dives to the end zone. (AP)

On third-and-13 from the Packers’ 25 with 8:09 to play in the first half, quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw a screen pass to third-string running back Benny Cunningham, who got the first down and ran up the right sideline toward the pylon. He dove for the sticks and appeared to reach them, but officials ruled him out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

Despite having first-and-goal at the 2, Bears coach Fox challenged the play, believing it to be a touchdown.

After reviewing the play, though, officials took the ball away from the Bears, saying that Cunningham lost control of the ball, which went out of bounds in the end zone — and, therefore, was a Packers touchback.

The Bears would get no closer to a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

They posted zero yards during the third frame, and only opened up their offense once they fell behind 16-6 two minutes into the fourth quarter on Mason Crosby’s third field goal.

The Bears hustled into the end zone on the ensuing drive, scoring on Josh Bellamy’s 45-yard catch on their fourth play of the possession. Down three, the Bears’ defense let the Packers — playing with their third-string running back — march right back down the field, scoring on a 19-yard pass from Brett Hundley to Davante Adams with 5:29 to play.

Connor Barth’s 49-yard field goal — his third of the game — pulled the Bears back within seven with 3:19 to play. But Hundley found Adams for 42 yards down the right sideline on third-and-10 with 2:05 that seemed to seal the game. Crosby pushed a field goal attempt right wth 1:03 to play, though, giving the Bears, down seven, one last chance.

Starting at his own 25, Trubisky found Kendall Wright on a crossing route for 11 yards. He threw incomplete on the next two passes, and Dontrelle Inman dropped the third. His dumpoff to Cunningham fell short after the receiver tried to lateral on fourth down.

Hundley finished 18-for-25 for 212 yards and one touchdown in his third start replacing Aaron Rodgers, who is out with a broken collarbone.

The Bears trailed 10-6 at halftime after trading first-quarter field goals and letting Ty Montgomery, who would later leave with a ribs injury, run 37 untouched for a 37-yard score three minutes into the second quarter. Barth made a 44-yard field goal as the first half expired.

The Bears played without inside linebacker Danny Trevathan and tight end Dion Sims, who were among the seven inactive players, but also without guard Kyle Long. Despite being activated two weeks after hurting his finger against the Saints, Long did not play.