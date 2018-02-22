Video appears to show Derrick Rose shooting basketball at Cleveland State

A video posted on Twitter Thursday shows what appears to be Derrick Rose shooting baskets at Cleveland State University.

How in the world did the former NBA Rookie of the Year and league MVP end up here — teamless and practicing on a Horizon League Conference basketball court — at age 29?

Derrick Rose was reportedly spotted shooting hoops at Cleveland State. | Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Rose’s once-promising career has been ravaged by injuries. And after nine seasons, Rose might be done for good.

After reinventing himself during the offseason, Rose was looking forward to a fresh start with Cleveland.

But once again Rose — perhaps the unluckiest man in the NBA — was sidelined by injuries. He has only played in 16 games this season and averaged 9.8 points, 1.6 assists and 1.8 rebounds per contest.

In November, he temporarily left the team to ponder whether or not he would ever return to the game of basketball.

After returning, the Cavaliers traded Rose to the Jazz at the deadline earlier this month. And two days later, Utah waived Rose. Since then, he’s been a free agent and has drawn little interest from teams.

The Timberwolves have been one of the only teams linked to Rose, and that’s in part due to the fact some are hopeful for a Jimmy Butler, Tom Thibodeau and Rose reunion.

Butler told the Star Tribune earlier this week that he expects to have a conversation with Thibodeau about whether or not the addition of Rose can help the team soon.

“That’s not my job,” Butler said. “Is he a hell of a player? Yeah. But that’s up to Thibs and everybody else to figure if he has a place on this roster and this team. Obviously, I’ve played with him before. I know the talent he has. It’s not my job to say.”

But in another report, Minnesota’s team owner Glen Taylor told the Star Tribune he isn’t planning on signing Rose or any other free agent yet.

In order for Rose to be on the playoff roster, the Timberwolves — or any other team — would have to sign him by March 1.

