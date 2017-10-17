VIDEO: Cuteness Alert: Hatch Elementary steel band cheers on Cubs

Hey, Chicago, let’s win two. The Hatch Steel Band is back this year.

The inspiring group of kids from Hatch Elementary in Oak Park, who posted a rousing version of “Go Cubs Go” last season as the Cubs entered the playoffs en route to the World Series title, have returned.

This year, they have posted an updated “Go, Cubs, go” for this year’s playoff run with new lyrics:

October’s here, so let’s play ball

Last year the Cubbies won it all.

Division champs now three years straight.

Another World Series would be great.

Down 2-0 in the NLCS against the Dodgers, the Cubs need all the luck they can muster. Under the direction of Evan Jacobson, the Hatch kids might be a good-luck charm

Here’s the full video: