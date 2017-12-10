What to watch from White Sox at Winter Meetings

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The White Sox don’t figure to make a big splash at the Winter Meetings, but you can never count them out. Their recent record of making news in December should not be overlooked.

The earth-moving landings of the two biggest offseason prizes, Shohei Ohtani and Giancarlo Stanton, should start the dominoes falling, and could heighten the demand in Sox first baseman Jose Abreu. Stay tuned.

In year two of a rebuild that kicked into high gear at last years meetings with blockbuster trades of Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, general manager Rick Hahn is not armed with the big chips he brought last year. The Sox needs for a season in which they don’t figure to contend fall more into the category of patchwork variety pitching.

That said, 30-year-old catcher Welington Castillo was recently signed as a free agent for two years with an option for a third (2020), backing Hahn’s assertion that he’s willing to cover short- and long-term needs.

Here are some factors to consider while watching Hahn and vice president Ken Williams operate near Disney World beginning Monday:

The Big Prize

The Sox aren’t pursuing one; they have one who might be near the top of another team’s wish list in Abreu, a proven, consistent power and high-average hitter during his four seasons in the majors. Having missed on Stanton, teams like the Cardinals and Giants, and perhaps the Red Sox, might be inclined to sweeten an offer the Sox can’t resist. The Sox love everything about Abreu — work ethic, performance and leadership to name three things – but if he’s not signed to an extension he’ll be a free agent after two more seasons at age 33. So there are reasons to consider parting ways as well as keeping him. A decision would depend on the return.

Keep your eye on …

The bullpen market. The Sox (join the club!) need more relievers after depleting their pen with wholesale trades-for-prospects last summer. Their closer as of today is Juan Minaya.

They will also be in the market for a second or third-tier starter, but that might not develop after the first of the year.

“Certainly the pitching staff does need reinforcements after the moves we made last summer,’’ Hahn said. “We are going to remain diligent in that area. If other opportunities come to put us in the better position for the long term, we will act accordingly.”

Dollars and sense

The Sox have no nagging big-money contracts to unload, although right-hander James Shields will make $21 million in his final year with Sox ($10 million of which will be paid by the Padres). That still leaves a pricey salary to pay for an innings eater, but Shields’ value as a willing mentor and veteran presence on a young starting staff eases the sting. All said and done, Hahn will operate with a comfortable level of financial freedom. Abreu (who opted into arbitration for the final two years of his contract) is projected to top the Sox payroll at $17.9 million per MLBTradeRumors.

Deal or no deal

After Abreu, right fielder Avisail Garcia, infielder Yolmer Sanchez and outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia possess the most value among those considered tradeable.

X Factor

What will Avisail Garcia become? At 26, the multi-talented first-time All-Star broke out with a .330 season and is viewed as either a star in the making or a one-year wonder who should be sold high. Like Abreu, he is under control for two more years, and could reel in an inviting return.

Bold Prediction

The Sox won’t stand still in this phase of the rebuild. An off-the-radar move, not unlike the Castillo signing or their unexpected trade of closer Sergio Santos in 2011, would not surprise.