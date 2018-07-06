White Sox’ Avisail Garcia gets back to rebuilding his value

HOUSTON – When Avisail Garcia was out of sight and out of mind while missing two months on the disabled list, it seemed to put a hurt on whatever trade value the 2017 All-Star outfielder had built batting .330 with 18 homers and 80 RBI.

But Garcia has hit home runs at a torrid clip since returning, suggesting last season’s breakout year was no fluke and perhaps rekindling interest from other teams.

“I’ve been through the same thing every year,’’ Garcia said of trade possibilities. “It’s not something new. I don’t pay attention to all of that. I control what I can control. Working hard, doing my best during the game and whatever happens, happens. It’s business. One day you are here, the next day you never know. So let’s see what happens.’’

Garcia, 27, is making $6.7 million this season and has a year of arbitration eligibility left before he hits free agency. And the Sox do have outfield depth in their farm system starting with Eloy Jimenez.

Avisail Garcia hits a home run against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 3, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Still playing with tightness in his hamstrings (he went on the DL with a Grade 2 strain April 23 and also hurt his knee while on the DL), Garcia had hit safely in every game since his return on June 22, his hitting streak ending at a career high 14 Thursday.

After homering once in his first 22 games, Garcia had six in his last 10.

“I’ve been working hard to go back and try to see better pitches,’’ he said, “just swing at strikes. Try to make contact. And don’t try to do too much.’’

Acquired in a trade with the Tigers in 2013, Garcia reminds that he’s “only 27” and that some assume he’s older “because I’ve been here five or six years.’’

He is not hoping for a trade.

“I feel a part of it,’’ he said of the Sox rebuild. “So let’s see what happens. I come here trying to work hard and do my best and be an example for all these guys.’’

Anderson out of lineup

Shortstop Tim Anderson was out of starting lineup after getting hit with a pitch on the left forearm from right-hander Chris Devenski during the eighth inning of the Sox’ 4-3 loss Thursday.

Anderson stayed in the game and stole second base but did not play in the field after that. He took batting practice and was available Friday, and said he would likely start Saturday.

“It’s a little sore,’’ Anderson said. “Swollen a little but I feel a lot better than yesterday,” Anderson said.

“We’ll give him a day to calm it down and hopefully he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow,” manager Rick Renteria said.

Anderson got hit after Leury Garcia’s go-ahead home run, but he said he did not think it was intentional.

Anderson is batting .353 with two homers, seven RBI, 12 runs scored over his last 13 games, raising his average from .230 to .251.

Delmonico on rehab assignment

Outfielder Nicky Delmonico began a minor league rehab assignment with Class AA Birmingham. He has been on the DL since May 19 with a fractured third metacarpal on his right hand, the result of getting hit by a pitch from the Rangers’ Matt Moore.

Cease, Basabe in Futures Game

Right-hander Dylan Cease and outfielder Luis Basabe have been selected to represent the White Sox in the Futures Game during All-Star week, Cease for the the United States and Basabe for the World Team.

Cease is 9-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 96 strikeouts over 15 starts between Class A Winston-Salem and Birmingham. Basabe is batting .246/.346/.450 with nine homers and seven triples between the same two levels.

“To have those two guys join it, it’s awesome for them, awesome for the organization,’’ Sox manager Rick Renteria said. “We’re excited for their opportunity to show the world who they are and what they’re about and I hope they have some success, allow themselves to shine and have some fun.’’