White Sox’ Danny Farquhar progressing after surgery

Danny Farquhar has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands and is speaking to doctors and his family, the White Sox said in a statement updating the 31-year-old right-hander’s condition Monday.

Farquhar, who remains in critical but neurologically stable condition at RUSH University Medical Center, suffered a brain hemorrhage and ruptured aneurysm during the Sox game against the Astros Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“Danny Farquhar’s medical team reported today that Danny is progressing well following a successful surgery Saturday to address the aneurysm. Farquhar has use of his extremities, is responding appropriately to questions and commands and is speaking to doctors and his family,” the statement read.

“Danny remains in critical, but neurologically stable condition in the ICU unit at RUSH. Farquhar’s wife, Lexie, and family members are present at the hospital as he continues to receive treatment and close monitoring by the neurosurgical team. He is expected to remain in the neurosurgical ICU at RUSH for the next few weeks.

Danny Farquhar | AP Photo

“Fans interested is sending ‘Get Well’ wishes and letters of support to Farquhar should address mail to him at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th Street, Chicago, IL, IL 60616.

“His family and the White Sox organization appreciate all of the messages of support for Danny, and the White Sox also appreciate fans and friends keeping Danny and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

“The Sox will provide additional updates on Farquhar’s health as appropriate, but the club also asks that everyone continue to respect the privacy of the Farquhar family at this time. Thank you.”