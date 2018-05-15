White Sox notes: Moncada is back, Fulmer pushed back

PITTSBURGH — Yoan Moncada was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list and inserted into the White Sox lineup leading off and playing second base as the Sox opened a two-game series Tuesday night against the Pirates at PNC Park.

Moncada had been on the DL since May 5 with a tight left hamstring.He is hitting .263/.359/.509 with six homers, eight doubles, one triple, 15 RBI and four stolen bases in 29 games.

Here is the Sox interleague-game lineup against Pirates and right-hander Trevor Williams (4-2, 3.13 ERA).

Moncada 2B, Yolmer Sanchez 3B, Jose Abreu 1B, Nicky Delmonico LF, Welington Castillo C, Daniel Palka RF, Leury Garcia RF, Tim Anderson SS, Reynaldo Lopez P.

Rotation change

Right-hander Carson Fulmer, who had been scheduled to pitch Wednesday afternoon against the Pirates, is being pushed back to a Friday start against the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Left-hander Hector Santiago will start Wednesday instead.

The Sox rotation for the Rangers series Thursday through Sunday is James Shields, Fulmer, Lucas Giolito and Lopez.

Fulmer (2-3, 6.23 ERA) struggled with his command in an 11-2 loss to the Cubs Friday at Wrigley Field, allowing five runs (including Willson Contreras’ first-inning grand slam) on three hits and four walks while recording only five outs.

Fulmer, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft, might be fighting to hold his spot in the rotation. In seven starts, he has last six innings twice and hasn’t finished five innings on four occasions.

Davidson on Belle-ringing pace

Matt Davidson, who belted his 11th homer Sunday in the Sox’ 5-3 win over the Cubs, is on pace to hit 48 home runs, which would the second-most in club history behind Albert Belle (49 in 1998).

Davidson, the Sox’ primary designated hitter, played third base against the Cubs in that interleague series but is not starting against Williams Tuesday. Yolmer Sanchez, a superior defensive option batting .296/.341/.437 with 19 RBI, is starting at third.

Davidson, batting .261/.383/.591 with 24 RBI, has walked 22 times in 34 games, after walking 19 times in 118 games last season. He ranks sixth in the American League in plate appearances to walks ratio (6.41) and is tied for 10th in walks.

Broadcast news