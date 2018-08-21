White Sox option Danish to make room for Kopech; Garcia to DL

To make room for right-hander Michael Kopech, the White Sox optioned right-hander Tyler Danish to Class AAA Charlotte on Tuesday.

The Sox also put outfielder Leury García on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring and recalled outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Charlotte. Garcia suffered the injury in the Sox’ 8-5 victory over the Twins Monday in Minneapolis.

Kopech, the Sox’ top pitching prospect, had his contract purchased from Charlotte and will make his debut Tuesday when the Sox host the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field. He was 7-7 with a 3.70 ERA, 170 strikeouts over 24 starts with Charlotte this season. He leads all minor-league pitchers in strikeouts and is 4-0 with a 1.84 ERA, 59 strikeouts and four walks over his last seven starts, and has not issued a walk in his last 24 innings.

Kopech will wear uniform No. 34.

Michael Kopech (34) in action against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on April 14, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Brian Westerholt/Four Seam Images via AP Images)

LaMarre, 29, is batting .273 with one home run in nine games and two stints with the Sox after being claimed off waivers from Minnesota on July 9.

Danish, 24, has appeared in seven games with the White Sox since his contract was purchased from Charlotte on July 27, going 1-0 with a 7.11 ERA.

The Sox 40-man roster is at 39.