White Sox prospect Dylan Cease puts up more zeroes

Right-hander Dylan Cease impressed at his first major league spring training, looked dominant at times in Cactus League games and hasn’t missed a beat between high Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham.

He’s the next big up and coming pitcher in the White Sox farm system behind Michael Kopech.

Acquired with Eloy Jimenez and two other prospects from the Cubs in the Jose Quintana trade, Cease earned a place on the Futures Game during All-Star Week, was named to the Carolina League All-Star team and was named the Sox’ Minor League Pitcher of the Month.

In his first outing of August Saturday night, Cease worked through his third consecutive start without allowing a run, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts and no walks for Birmingham against Mobile. He’s 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 51 strikeouts over his last six starts covering 36 innings.

Dylan Cease pitches for the U.S. Team against the World Team during the All-Star Futures Game at Nationals Park on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. Cease pitched 2/3 of a scoreless inning. (Getty Images)

In short, the 2018 season could not be going better for the No. 44 prospect per MLB Pipeline (16th among pitchers).

“I feel if I was up there right now, I could definitely compete,’’ Cease said. “But I’m not worried about it right now. I’m just trying to see what I can do to be the best player I can be.’’

Cease certainly has the stuff with an upper 90s fastball and three good secondary pitches, and Birmingham pitching coach Rich Dotson said Cease’s slider has emerged as his second best pitch. A new grip on his curve has made that one better, Cease said, and the change has also been good. All of the components are there to envision Cease being part of the Sox starting rotation in better days ahead.

“It’s the talent,’’ Dotson said. “He has great stuff,. Great fastball, got good ride to it, locating it pretty well and right now he’s working on his secondary pitches.

“He’s even keeled and goes about his business in a real good way. Goes out there prepared to pitch a game. He has an even temperament, not really up or down. He listens well and he shows a focus in what he’s trying to accomplish.’’

A sixth-round Cubs draft choice in 2014, having Tommy John surgery that year delayed Cease’s jumping off point, and before this season he hadn’t pitched more than 93 innings (2017). At 112 1/3 innings now, Cease’s innings will be monitored down the stretch, player of development director Chris Getz said.

Dotson said Cease continues to look strong, a good sign for a player whose health issues are looking like a thing of the past.

“I think it’s just the weight room, continuing to do my throwing program and make sure I get enough recovery and sleep and eating good,’’ Cease said. “I’m already [thrown] more than I’ve thrown previously so we’ll have to see how everything holds up this last month.’’

It’s reasonable to assume Cease’s 2019 debut, just one of many that will be eagerly anticipated as the Sox’ farm system begins turning prospects into major leaguers, will be at AAA Charlotte. As the Sox are showing with Kopech, they will be patient, although Cease (140 strikeouts, 41 walks) has a better handle on throwing consistent strikes.

“We can plan it but when you get [to the majors] it’s a whole different game and you’re going to learn from what you learn up there, too,’’ Dotson said. “Sometimes you have to face the best to get to a different level. Part of that is the confidence part and understanding that you can do this. There are better hitters up there, guys know the strike zone better. Guys usually don’t go up and dominate. There’s a learning curve and that’s where their secondary pitches come in. We know he has a great fastball.’’

And seemingly the right mindset.

“As young as he is, he has a good feel for how he will attack, what he has and how he will use it,” manager Rick Renteria told reporters Sunday. “Very polished, emotionally, and a very thoughtful individual.

“His stuff’s good but a lot of it is his demeanor. He has a quiet confidence about him, you can see it when he gets on the mound. He knows what he wants to do.”