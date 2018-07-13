Why the Cubs’ top trading-deadline acquisitions might already have been made

SAN DIEGO – Manny Machado? Jacob deGrom? Brad Hand?

More like Kris Bryant, Yu Darvish and Brian Duensing.

With barely two weeks to go before the July 31 trade deadline, the Cubs are talking with every team offering available pitching, both starters and relievers.

But manager Joe Maddon and the front office say the biggest acquisitions to put them over the top in the second half are likely to come in the forms of players returning to full health or returning to form after first-half struggles.

Will this guy be the Cubs' biggest acquisition of the summer trading period? #MakesYuWonder

One of the most important of those is Bryant, the 2016 MVP, who returned from a shoulder injury Wednesday and quickly homered in an extra-inning loss in San Francisco.

Another is left-hander Duensing, a key part of last year’s bullpen success, who returns Friday after two weeks on the DL because of shoulder fatigue.

“And especially a guy like Darvish for me,” Maddon said, “because he really has not had the chance to blossom here yet. And what he’s capable of doing is so high-end. It’s hard to find any of those just out there right now anywhere.

“If we get Yu back clicking like he’s capable of, that truly is a wonderful deadline-kind of acquisition.”

The Cubs have no idea when that will be after Darvish’s setback with his elbow discomfort and subsequent cortisone injection two weeks ago. He has barely begun playing catch again as the Cubs hope for a return sometime in August.

Meanwhile, team president Theo Epstein’s front office keeps the iPhones charged and buzzing – although with little chance of landing one of the elite starters available, such as the Mets’ deGrom or Noah Syndergaard, as they dive into depth possibilities and bullpen help.

Hand, the Padres’ All-Star closer, with two more years of club control after this, would be a dream acquisition – but for about 10 other contenders, too.

Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer, the former Padres GM, is in town for the series; read into that what you will, even though he often makes the San Diego trip and in this case is planning to remain in town for a few extra days of personal/family time.

One of the more aggressive front offices in the game is expected to add at least one pitcher in the next two weeks.

But the difference makers when it comes to how this season will finish almost certainly come down to whether Jon Lester can sustain All-Star form through the second half, whether Darvish can return and pitch like the supposedly top free agent pitcher on last winter’s market and whether Kyle Hendricks and Jose Quintana can pitch more like they did in their starts this week in San Francisco (no earned runs in a combined 14 1/3 innings) than they did during an up-and-down first half of the season.

Even Friday’s starter, Tyler Chatwood, could resemble an acquisition-like impact pitcher the rest of the way if he can finally reduce the cartoonish walk rate that has turned him in three months from a promising fifth starter into an afterthought that many fans seem to want to jettison.

Sixth starter Mike Montgomery already is in full-starter mode for the foreseeable future, and top prospect Adbert Alzolay – who was in line for a debut this season – is out for the season with a lat strain.

It has put the Cubs in such a constant pursuit of pitching depth that ex-Cub Casey Coleman was recently signed to a minor-league contract (and pitched well in his return at AAA Iowa).

And Epstein has even left open the possibility that left-hander Drew Smyly, who was signed to a two-year deal in December during his rehab from Tommy John surgery, might make his anticipated return in late August or September as a starter instead of the original plan to have him finish this year as a reliever.

“We’re probably going to stretch him out on the rehab assignment, regardless, and see how he’s feeling and see what our needs are when he comes back,” said Epstein, who had Smyly’s first Cubs start originally penciled in for next season.

All of which underscores why Epstein said last week the team was still assessing its trade needs.

“You’re always looking to fortify and to add a little bit,” Epstein said. “And you always have Plan B and Plan C in case of injury or really bad performance. But there’s no way we’re going to acquire starters the caliber of a locked-in Kyle Hendricks or a locked-in Jose Quintana.

“The majority of our answers lie within, for sure.”