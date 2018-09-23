With Khalil Mack leading the way, Bears’ defense bites hard to spark comeback

GLENDALE, Ariz. — In just three games, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack has established himself as the lead dog on a defense that showed off its bite Sunday. But the All-Pro linebacker knows he’s at the right place at the right time.

“Man, I’m thrilled as a [bleeper-bleeper],” Mack said after sparking a defensive turnaround with two sacks, a forced fumble, a tackle-for-loss and three quarterback hits without a penalty in the Bears’ 16-14 victory over the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. “It’s very gratifying to have these guys. I’m blessed to be in the position I’m in, to come in and help any way I can. You got some great players on this defense.”

The impact of Mack as the difference-making leader supported by an increasing number of complementary playmakers that his presence is helping create was never more evident as the Bears defense recovered from a first-quarter knockdown with a series of upper-cuts that helped turn what appeared to be a discouraging loss into a satisfying road victory.

Mack led the way, most importantly with a forced fumble on a Sam Bradford scramble that Danny Trevathan recovered at the Bears 16-yard line early in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing 14-13.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack pressures Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen into an incompletion in the fourth quarter Sunday. Mack had two sacks and a forced fumble in the Bears' 16-14 victory at State Farm Stadium. | Rick Scuteri/AP photo

But there were other less-heralded heroes as well. Safety Eddie Jackson’s interception in the third quarter set up the Bears’ lone touchdown drive. After cornerback Prince Amukamara suffered a hamstring injury, back-up Sherrick McManis had an interception that led to a field-goal and clinched the victory with a sack of rookie quarterback Josh Rosen.

With the Cardinals driving to win the game, rookie defensive tackle Bilal Nichols made a huge play, dropping running back Chase Edmonds for a three-yard loss on third-and-two from the Bears 42-yard line. On fourth down, nickelback Bryce Callahan intercepted Rosen with 1:10 to go.

“Today was one of those days where we needed the whole team,” Jackson said. “Facing adversity, knowing everybody coming in [the locker room] at halftime, there were no thoughts in the back of anyone’s mind that we were going to lose this game.

“When you see that compared to last year, when you see the coaching change, the identity change, it’s something special. I keep saying and I really believe — we have something special here.”

Facing a Cardinals offense that had yet to cross midfield in the first half of its first two games, the Bears allowed a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on the opening possession. After quarterback Mitch Trubisky lost a fumble, the Cardinals scored on the ensuing play when Bradford threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to running back David Johnson for a 14-0 lead.

At that point, the Bears had allowed 101 yards on nine plays (11.2 yards per play). After that, they appeared to flip the switch — allowing 120 yards on 39 plays (3.1 yards per play) with four sacks and four takeaways. The Cardinals last eight drives ended in punt, punt, punt, interception, interception, fumble, interception, and McManis’ game-clinching sack.

“That’s the thing — it’s not about flipping the switch,” Mack said. “We want to stay consistent throughout the game. Those first two scores were a little adversity. Just seeing the way we rallied, it’s very positive, especially in the third game.”

Two weeks ago, the Bears’ defense started strong and finished poorly. This time they turned it around. This defense is playing off of Mack’s excellence. And he’s benefitting as well on a defense that, as Jackson noted, set a goal of being No. 1 in the league even before Mack arrived.

“The will to win,” Mack said when asked what has impressed him about the group he joined. “You see it in the back end, the linebackers, up front. Everybody is jelling together. It’s a brotherhood and it’s something real special going on.”