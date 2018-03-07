With the NBA lineup police watching, Bulls change the starters and beat Memphis

Lineup plans were rearranged, and words were chosen carefully.

Very carefully.

That’s what the last 24 hours were for the Bulls by the time their 119-110 win over Memphis concluded Wednesday night, as big brother had eyes all over them.

It started when VP of basketball John Paxson issued a statement on Tuesday that they had been in discussions with the NBA league office over concerns that both Justin Holiday and Robin Lopez had for the most part been inactive since the All-Star Weekend.

The Bulls’ argument was that they were trying to get a look at the younger players on the roster, and pointed out that Lopez and Holiday were initially supposed to come off the bench, but opted to sit out all together for the betterment of the team.

The league – growing more and more sensitive these days to the tanking loopholes they have allowed in the very system they created – insisted that the new “rest rules’’ for players instituted before the start of the season were being crossed, and were looking for a different look from the Bulls.

That “open dialogue’’ turned into action against the Grizzlies, as Holiday was inserted into the starting lineup for David Nwaba, scored 14 points in just under 18 minutes, and helped the Bulls (22-42) bounce back after an embarrassing 105-89 showing against Boston on Monday.

The dialogue that the Bulls couldn’t – or wouldn’t – answer? Why them?

There’s no question that the Bulls are one of at least eight organizations currently operating under tanking poorly disguised as “development,’’ but they aren’t even close to being the league’s biggest culprits. Coincidentally, the Memphis team they held on to beat at the United Center Wednesday night was now losers of 15 straight games, playing lineup roulette with the likes of Mike Conley (left heel), Tyreke Evans (right rib) and Chandler Parsons (personal reasons) throughout the season.

So again, why the Bulls?

“I can’t really comment on that,’’ Lopez said, when asked that question. “I’m not too familiar with what the NBA is thinking. I never talked to them during this process, and I’m not too familiar with what’s going on with other teams in that regard.’’

Holiday took a very similar hands-off approach.

“I don’t know all the rules and loopholes,’’ Holiday said. “They said, ‘Justin you’re playing [Wednesday]. They told me it would be days I was gonna play. And that’s how it goes. As far as them speaking to the league, that’s for them and I don’t know anything about that.’’

What Lopez and Holiday do know is Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was fined $600,000 by the NBA police two weeks ago for his honest comments about tanking, so excuse the rest of the league if they have suddenly come down with amnesia when asked about competitive balance.

Not just the players, either. It’s obviously spread to the coaches.

“I don’t know anything about that,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, when asked if the league was trying to plug up the holes in the dam that they created.

As far as what the Bulls were trying to plug up against Memphis, that was a leaky defense that let a 21-point third-quarter lead slip away, and had to survive a 35-point fourth by Memphis.

Luckily for them, Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn had their first game in which they each scored at least 20 points, including an 11-point fourth quarter from Dunn.

“Not just do it with action, but be vocal,’’ Dunn said of his final quarter showing of leadership. “I’ve gotta be the linebacker.’’