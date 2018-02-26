With Zach LaVine sitting out, lowly Bulls fall to lowlier Nets, 104-87

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg acknowleged that Lauri Markkanen’s busy rookie season — that actually started in the European championships last summer — has taken a toll on the 20-year-old Finn. But he was confident that Markkanen would play his way out of his recent shooting slump.

“He’s a tough kid. He’s a resilient kid. I think sometimes we forget he’s 20 years old,” Hoiberg said prior to Monday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. “For him to go through some struggles shooting the ball, you wouldn’t know it. He still comes in every day. Gets his shots up and he gets his work done.

“He’s going to break out of it — there’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to have a breakout game one of these nights. He’s too good a shooter. He’s got too good of a stroke. And it just takes one hopefully to get out of the slump and heopfully have a great rest of the year.”

Markkanen broke out of it in the first half against the Nets on Monday night. He scored 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting. But the second half was a different story, as Markkanen was dunked on, driven by and held to four points on 1-of-7 shooting as the Nets rolled to a 104-87 victory at Barclays Center

Bulls guard Zach LaVine, resting on the front end of a back-to-back, did not play for the Bulls. But they still should have had more than enough to beat the Nets (20-41), who came in with an eight-game losing streak.

Kris Dunn scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting to lead the Bulls (20-40). Markkanen finished with 19. But the rest of the Bulls’ starting lineup — David Nwaba (six points), Justin Holiday (four on 1-of-11 shooting) and Cristiano Fecicio (four) combined for 14 points on 5-of-17 shooting. And Bobby Portis (12 points), Denzel Valentine (eight on 3-of-15 shooting) and the Bulls’ bench collectively came up empty. Cam Payne scored two points on 1-of-10 shooting.

After an impressive showing in the Rising Stars Challenge at the All-Star Game — 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting and six rebounds for the World team — Markkanen scored three points on 1-of-8 shooting in back-to-back games against the 76ers and Timberwolves — shooting a combined 0-for-7 on three-pointers. But he scored on a tip-in early against the Nets, then hit two jumpers and was back in his normal flow.

He sparked a second-quarter rally against the Nets, scoring six points in an 11-0 run in the final 2:24 that gave the Bulls a 51-49 lead. Markkanen hit a 15-footer and a finger-roll layup before scoring on a dunk — and staring down the Nets’ Rondae Hollis-Jefferson to cut the deficit to 49-46.

Denzel Valentine hit a three-pointer and Kris Dunn an 18-footer to give the Bulls the halftime lead.

But the Bulls came out flat in the third quarter and immediately gave up the lead and then some. A six-point play — Jarrett Allen’s two free throws after a flagrant foul on David Nwaba and a four-point play by DeMarre Carroll — gave the Nets a 70-58 lead.

