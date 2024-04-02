Firefighters suffer minor injuries in Naperville fire

A fire in Naperville over the weekend caused $200,000 in damage and left two firefighters with minor injuries.

About 12:03 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a blaze in a two-story duplex in the 2500 block of Eldorado Lane, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

A heavy fire was reported on the second floor near the back of the residence, the fire department said. Firefighters located the main section of the fire in a second-floor bedroom. No one was home at the time.

The fire was under control by 12:30 a.m., the fire department said. Two firefighters who sustained minor injuries were evaluated and released at the scene.

The area where the main section of the fire was located was deemed uninhabitable, the fire department said. The blazed caused about $200,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.