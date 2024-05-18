The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Bombers away! Yankees club four solo home runs in 6-1 win over White Sox

Brad Keller has rough first start; Sox hitters strike out 16 times in second straight loss

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox starting pitcher Brad Keller reacts as he gets a new ball while New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning Saturday, May 18, 2024, in New York.

Frank Franklin II/AP Photos

NEW YORK – While Brad Keller was getting bombed by the Bombers, White Sox hitters were getting whiffed a season-high 16 times.

The result? A flailing 6-1 loss Saturday at Yankee Stadium, the Sox’ second in the first two games of their series, dropping them to 14-32.

Brad Keller, getting a start after Michael Soroka was demoted to the bullpen, gave up a career-high four homers including two to Juan Soto. Giancarlo Stanton and Jose Trevino also went deep, giving the Yankees, who have won 12 of 14 and lead the AL with a 32-15 record, a 5-1 lead in the third.

The Sox had their chance against Luis Gil for a in the first after Andrew Benintendi’s check-swing double scored Tommy Pham and Paul DeJong’s walk loaded the bases, but Korey Lee struck out for the first of three times.

“That was a crucial inning for us because we needed to put a crooked number on the board there,” Grifol said. “We didn’t.

“We have to do a better job putting the ball in play.”

Gil had 14 strikeouts, setting the Yankees’ rookie record for
strikeouts, topping the 13 on Aug. 13, 1998, by former Sox Orlando Hernández, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Keller entered with a 2.84 ERA in four appearances.

“You’ve got to keep the ball in the yard,” Keller said. “That goes anywhere in baseball. Fortunately, they were solos, but obviously no one ever wants to give up homers, let alone four in a game.”

Keller said his stuff was good, but he “made some mistakes.” He gave up seven hits and one walk in four-plus innings. He struck out four, and said he didn’t notice Soto’s admiring his second homer and flipping his bat.

“I was more frustrated on the pitch and giving up a second homer in that situation,” he said.

Soroka much better

Soroka mopped up for Keller and had a season-high seven strikeouts in four scoreless innings in the second relief appearance of his career. What did it tell him?

“That I have it,” said the former Braves All-Star, who posted a 6.39 ERA in nine starts. “I knew it was still there. Glimpses of it at the end of last year. It’s a different game when I know I have mid 90s [velocity] in the take instead of reaching back for [92 and 93 mph]. It puts a hitter on their heels and everything plays up.”

Ramos progressing

A day after landing on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 15), Bryan Ramos ran sprints in the outfield and took ground balls and will head to Triple-A Charlotte in the next day or two on a rehab assignment. He could return from his left quad strain as soon as next Saturday.

“We thought it was going to be 3-5 days, it’s looking more like three than five,” Grifol said.

Ramos batted .281/.294/.344 with two doubles and played sound defense in 10 games after getting called up from Double-A Birmingham.

“There is a level of confidence that he’s going to be heading down there with,” Grifol said. “It’s going to be interesting to see, he performed really well at the big league level. Go down there, get right, do the rehab and get back up.

“It didn’t look like he was fazed in any facet of the game. Baserunning, defense, I mean he played good baseball.”

