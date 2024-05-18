Jared Shuster presenting White Sox with 'tough' decision

NEW YORK -- Jared Shuster has starting in his bloodlines and, while he enjoys a nice run in the White Sox bullen, the left-hander has designs on returning to the rotation.

“Hundred percent, but whatever it takes for the team to win, I’m there for it,” Shuster, 25, said.

For now, he’s a “Swiss Army Knife,” pitching coach Ethan Katz said.

And an effective one at that. Part of the Braves’ five-player package with Michael Soroka, Nicky Lopez, Braden Shewmake and Riley Gowins who came in the Aaron Bummer trade, Shuster has emerged as arguably the one with the most value. He owns a 2.25 ERA with nine strikeouts and four walks in 16 innings in six games since getting recalled from Triple-A Charlotte.

“He’s gotten some big outs and given us some big innings,’’ Katz said of the Braves’ 2020 first-round draft pick from Wake Forest who made their Opening Day roster but struggled (5.81) last season. “Making big pitches by utilizing his breaking ball a lot better, locating the fastball and using the changeup, which is his bread and butter.”

After the trade, Katz and the Sox pitching brain trust stood Shuster upright in his delivery to eliminate falling off to the first base side and adding deception, especially to his changeup.

“We talked about things that got away from him,” Katz said. “Adjustments to get back to where his mechanics were in college.”

As the Sox were losing 6-1 to the Yankees Saturday, they were giving veteran Brad Keller his first start of the season. Keller was shelled for six runs, allowing four homers. The night before, they started veteran Mike Clevinger, who owns a 5.56 ERA in three starts in his role as a veteran innings eater. Sunday starter Chris Flexen, 29, could be traded before the July 30 deadline and is not a long-range component of the Sox’ rebuild, either.

As the Sox assemble as many potential long-term pieces for future starting rotations, Shuster is throwing his name in the hat as one who could be in the future mix. In an age when five inning starts are considered worthy, the value of multiple-innings relievers like Shuster is enhanced, too. Shuster is left-handed, and while not over-powering, he’s executing plans and getting outs.

“He’s a pitch-maker,” Katz said.

“He’s consistent with his stuff,” catcher Korey Lee said. “He throws his fastball with command, he throws his changeup with command and that’s all you can ask for as a catcher. You have a lot of options to go through against the other team. Just throwing every pitch with conviction and not letting off the gas.”

When right-hander Dominic Leone returns from the injured list Monday, a reliever will be sent to Charlotte, and Shuster could be squeezed out. Grifol also likes the versatility of lefty Tanner Banks (5.49 ERA in 16 appearances), who can pitch multiple innings.

But Shuster can, too, Grifol noted. His outings have ranged from two to 3 1/3 innings. It would seem difficult to send Shuster back to Charlotte rather than reward him with an extended stay in the majors.

“I just coach the pitchers,” Katz said.

“Pretty tough [decision],” Grifol said. “Our guys are pitching good in that bullpen. It will be a tough decision, there is no clear cut answer to what happens when Leone comes back. It will probably be to the last minute.”

