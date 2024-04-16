The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
2 dead, 1 hurt in wreck on inbound I-57 near Posen

A man and woman were both ejected from the car, and a third passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Illinois State Police.

Just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, Illinois State Police responded to a crash on northbound Interstate 57 near Posen.

Sun-Times file photo

Two people were killed and another was injured in a car crash on northbound Interstate 57 in south suburban Posen Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 2 a.m., Illinois State Police responded to a crash near 147th Street in which a man and woman were both ejected from the car. The woman was dead on the scene and the man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, according to state police.

Neither victim has been identified, and the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

A third person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening, police said.

All lanes were shut down and traffic was being diverted at 159th Street.

