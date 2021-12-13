 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Michael Jordan Wheaties box continues cereal maker’s 100th anniversary celebration

The Century Box Series kicked off earlier this year with a Muhammad Ali edition.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Michael Jordan (pictured in 1991 in a game against the Portland Trailblazers) is the latest sports icon to be featured in the Wheaties Century Series.
NBAE via Getty Images

Wheaties is celebrating its 100th anniversary with nod to Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.

The cereal maker on Monday announced the release of a limited-edition Wheaties box featuring Jordan and his signature on the cover — the 19th time for the NBA basketball legend. Jordan first appeared on the box cover in 1988.

The limited-edition Wheaties Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box is available online.
General Mills

“A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian and entrepreneur,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties via statement. “We are so proud to launch the next box in our anniversary series honoring one of the greatest sports stars and most-decorated Wheaties athlete in history.”

The Michael Jordan Wheaties Century Box, is currently available at national grocery retailers ($4.99 suggested retail price). Fans can also purchase a limited-edition Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box for $25 at  www.Shop.Wheaties.com beginning at 11 a.m. (Chicago time) on Dec. 14.

The century box series kicked off earlier this year with a Muhammad Ali edition.

