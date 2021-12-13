Michael Jordan Wheaties box continues cereal maker’s 100th anniversary celebration

Wheaties is celebrating its 100th anniversary with nod to Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.

The cereal maker on Monday announced the release of a limited-edition Wheaties box featuring Jordan and his signature on the cover — the 19th time for the NBA basketball legend. Jordan first appeared on the box cover in 1988.

“A modern-day legend and inspiration for champions of all ages, Michael Jordan is an incredible athlete, humanitarian and entrepreneur,” said Kathy Dixon, senior brand experience manager for Wheaties via statement. “We are so proud to launch the next box in our anniversary series honoring one of the greatest sports stars and most-decorated Wheaties athlete in history.”

The Michael Jordan Wheaties Century Box, is currently available at national grocery retailers ($4.99 suggested retail price). Fans can also purchase a limited-edition Michael Jordan Gold Foil Box for $25 at www.Shop.Wheaties.com beginning at 11 a.m. (Chicago time) on Dec. 14.

The century box series kicked off earlier this year with a Muhammad Ali edition.