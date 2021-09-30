 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

McDonald’s phasing out use of plastic for Happy Meal toys

The fast-food giant is aiming to reduce the use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastic in all Happy Meal toys around the world by the end of 2025. 

By USA TODAY Network
Sue Selasky
McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The company is working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes (pictured) kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.
McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025. The company is working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes (pictured) kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces.
AP

Leading burger chain McDonald’s has announced a transition to reducing plastic used in its iconic Happy Meal toys.

The fast-food giant is aiming to reduce the use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastic in all Happy Meal toys around the world by the end of 2025.

McDonald’s said it has already reduced its use of virgin fossil fuel plastic in toys by 30% since 2018 — in markets such as France, Ireland and the United Kingdom. In those markets, McDonald’s worked toward more innovative toys.

McDonald’s kid-aimed Happy Meals made their debut more than four decades ago. Over the years, the meals have featured toys pegged to movies and movie characters, paired with burgers or chicken nuggets, french fries, a drink and apple slices.

Shifting to more “renewable, recycled or certified materials” for toys, McDonald’s said in a news release, will result in a 90% reduction of plastics. The chain said it is working with suppliers, families, play experts and engineers to introduce more “sustainable, innovative designs and help drive demand for recycled materials.”

Jenny McColloch, the chain’s chief sustainability officer, said in a news release that the shift in sustainability reflects its next generation of customers who “care deeply about protecting the planet and what we can do to help make our business more sustainable.”

“Transitioning to more renewable, recycled, and certified materials for our Happy Meal toys will result in an approximately 90% reduction in virgin fossil fuel-based plastic use against a 2018 baseline,” McColloch said. “For comparison, the average person uses more than 220 pounds of plastic annually, so this is equivalent to more than 650,000 individuals eliminating plastics from their lives each year.”

At the forefront, the goal will remain to keep the “fun” in Happy Meals.

The new toys will still have interactive play, but with some plastic game pieces made with plant-derived or recycled material. Plastic movie characters or superheroes such as Batman or Minions will be 3D figures that can be “built and decorated” rather than a plastic figurine.

McDonald’s is also looking at ways to recycle the old toys to make new restaurant trays and playgrounds. The recycling of old toys is already done in the United Kingdom and Japan, according to McColloch.

Worldwide, McDonald’s sells more than a billion Happy Meals a year.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In Taste

The Latest

New CPS CEO says he’ll explore remote learning options but makes no promises

Pedro Martinez also said beefing up surveillance testing for COVID is a top priority.

By Nader Issa

‘The dog woke us up... He’s the hero.’ Puppies rescued after several buildings catch fire in Fuller Park

Firefighters responded early Thursday to the 4900 block of South Princeton Avenue.

By Cindy Hernandez, David Struett, and 1 more

Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown

The votes will help avert one crisis, but only delay another as the political parties dig in on a dispute over how to raise the government’s borrowing cap before the United States risks a potentially catastrophic default. The Senate approved the short-term funding bill by a 65-35 vote.

By Associated Press

Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram

"We have put in place multiple protections to create safe and age-appropriate experiences for people between the ages of 13 and 17," Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, said in written testimony Thursday for a Senate Commerce subcommittee.

By Associated Press

Go & Show: An eclectic mix—early trout, bowhunting, snagging, lecture, bridge lifts—around Illinois

There’s an eclectic mix—early catch-and-release trout, bowhunting, snagging, a lecture and Chicago bridge lifts—around Illinois for this Go & Show.

By Dale Bowman

Things to do in Chicago for music fans

For fans of any genre, live music isn’t hard to come by in Chicago. Check out our highlights for concerts, festivals and live performances in and around the city.

By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times