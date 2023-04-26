Dining Out? Lion’s mane mushroom specials, Chicago Pickle Fest and more

Lion’s Mane Mushrooms for Earth Day

In a Earth Day special venture that includes chefs Brian Jupiter, (Frontier Chicago, frontierchicago.com), Ina Mae (Ina Mae Tavern, inamaetavern.com), Greg Wade (Publican Quality Bread, publicanqualitybread.com), Darrell Reed (Luella’s Southern Kitchen, luellassouthernkitchen.com) and Sara Stegner (Prairie Grass Café, prairiegrasscafe.com, lion’s mane mushrooms will be used in creative sandwich offerings at the chef’s restaurants on April 22 only. Prices vary.

Chicago Pickle Fest returns

Pickle-centric food, drinks and entertainment are the headliners of the Chicago Pickle Fest, 11 a.m. April 29 in Wrigleyville. Participating establishments include: Old Crow Smokehouse, Cubby Bear and HVAC during the unique pickle event. There will also be pickle photo opps. Must be 21 and over. Tickets range from $10-$29.99. Visit: eventbrite.com

Inaugural Cellared Beer Fest

The Cellared Beer Fest at The Northman Beer & Cider Garden, located on the Chicago Riverwalk, 233 E. Riverwalk, takes place April 22. Two sessions — noon to 3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. — will be held. More than 40 vendors will be in attendance. Along with the beer there will be small bites, live music and a gift bag that includes a tasting glass. Tickets are $70 in advance. Visit: thenorthman.com

Lincoln Park Zoo Margarita and Sangria Fest

The Margarita and Sangria Fest takes place 6:30-10 p.m. May 19, Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. A variety of margarita and sangria samples and drinks, beer, wine, seltzer and cocktails and food will be available for purchase. Also featured: music, salsa and bachata dancing, interactive games and more. Tickets start at $15. Must be 21 and over. Visit: lpzoo.org

Munch March on Montrose

Here’s to a sweet and salty kick-off to spring in Chicago. The Greater Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) is welcoming the second annual dessert and appetizer crawl — an evening of sweets and crunchy treats — from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 20 on Montrose Avenue between Seeley and Ashland. Participants can visit local shops and restaurants and enjoy a variety of treats including taquitos, cookies, cocktails, beer samples and more. Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 the day of event (if available). All tickets include 12 tasting-sized portions of desserts, appetizers, and beverages, a Ravenswood canvas tote bag, and goodies from partners. Check-in is at First Slice Pie. located at 1969 W. Montrose, from 5:30 to 7:30 for wristbands, map and punch cards. Visit: ravenswoodchicago.org



