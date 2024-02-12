Menu Planner: Pecan-crusted pork tenderloin is the meal that keeps on giving

Serve your pecan-crusted pork tenderloin with roasted potato wedges and fresh green beans. American Pecan Councill

Pecan-crusted pork tenderloin

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (1 1/2-pound) pork tenderloin

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1/2 cup light brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce, divided

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 cup pecan pieces

1/4 cup pineapple juice

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

Heat oven to 400. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Sprinkle pork with salt and pepper to taste; set aside. In a small bowl, mix together 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and some minced garlic. Spread mixture over top of pork. Press chopped pecans into brown sugar mixture on pork. Bake, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan on medium-high heat, combine remaining sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice and mustard. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Slice pork, spoon sauce over top and serve.

Per serving: 272 calories, 24 grams protein, 10 grams fat (33% calories from fat), 1.5 grams saturated fat, 22 grams carbohydrate, 61 milligrams cholesterol, 348 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.5.

Serve with your own roasted potato wedges, fresh green beans and a red-tipped lettuce salad. Add a baguette and angel food cake.

Plan ahead and prepare an extra (plain) pork tenderloin, and save some cake for Monday.

SHOPPING LIST: cooking spray, pork tenderloins, coarse salt, pepper, light brown sugar, less-sodium soy sauce, garlic, pecans, pineapple juice, Dijon mustard, potatoes, green beans, red-tipped lettuce, baguette, angel food cake, blueberries.

Brunswick stew with smoked paprika

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups cubed Yukon gold potatoes (3/4 inch)

2 cups thinly sliced onion

2 cups frozen corn, thawed

1 cup frozen baby lima beans, thawed

1/2 cup tomato sauce

2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted chicken broth

2 slices bacon, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch pieces

3 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (see note)

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

In a Dutch oven on medium-high, combine potatoes, onion, corn, lima beans, tomato sauce, broth and bacon; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 30 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in chicken, paprika, salt and pepper; simmer 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Note: Use a rotisserie chicken if desired.

Per serving: 320 calories, 28 grams protein, 7 grams fat (21% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 34 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 519 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Upside-down pizza

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups pizza toppings (such as sliced mushrooms, bell peppers, other sliced vegetables)

1 pound lean ground beef

1 pound ground turkey breast

1 cup chopped onion

2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 (1.25-ounce) package Italian-style spaghetti sauce mix

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1 (12-ounce) package refrigerated pizza crust

Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large nonstick skillet, cook pizza toppings 3 to 4 minutes on medium-high or until softened. Spoon into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish and spread evenly; set aside. Add ground meats and onion to skillet; cook 8 to 10 minutes or until no longer pink; drain well. Stir in tomato sauce, garlic powder and spaghetti sauce mix. Bring to a boil; simmer 5 to 6 minutes. Spoon mixture over pizza toppings. Sprinkle evenly with cheese. Gently lay crust over top of cheese. Bake 25 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Slice and serve.

Per serving: 324 calories, 31 grams protein, 10 grams fat (28% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 1,006 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Pasta with tomatoes and arugula

Go meatless: Cook 8 ounces pasta shells according to directions. Heat 2 teaspoons olive oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add 1/3 cup plain breadcrumbs; cook 5 minutes or until toasted, stirring often. Remove to a small bowl; stir in 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese. In same skillet, heat 2 more tablespoons oil on medium. Add 2 cups grape tomatoes and 2 teaspoons minced garlic; cook until the tomatoes start to burst. Add 1 (5-ounce) package fresh arugula, coarse salt and pepper to taste. Cook 1 minute until arugula begins to wilt. Toss with hot pasta; sprinkle each serving with breadcrumbs.

Chicken with orzo

For a fast meal: In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise and 1 (0.87-ounce) packet onion gravy mix. Lay 6 chicken breast cutlets (about 1 1/2 pounds) on wax paper; coat one side of each cutlet with mayonnaise mixture. Meanwhile, heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Place chicken in skillet, coated side down. Spread remaining mixture on chicken. Cook cutlets 1 minute on each side or until chicken begins to brown. Stir in 1 1/2 cups water, 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles and 8 ounces orzo; blend well. Cover and cook 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to low; cover and simmer 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally or until most of the liquid is absorbed and orzo is tender.

