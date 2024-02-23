Filing your own taxes? Know when it’s time to ask a professional

A study by the IRS found that about half of all taxpayers use a paid tax professional. The rest take their taxes into their own hands — often with the help of tools like professional tax software, Google and even artificial intelligence. But is taking a DIY approach to taxes a good idea?

Doing your own taxes can save quite a bit of money. However, those savings are only worth it if you have the time, patience and know-how to prepare your tax return accurately and on time. If you’re wondering whether you should handle your own taxes this year, there’s a few things you should know first.

Pros and cons of filing your own taxes

It’s important to understand the major pros and cons when it comes to handling your taxes. Be sure that the advantages outweigh any potential risks.

Pros:



Savings. For most people, the main motivation for filing taxes on their own is the cost savings. The average cost for a firm to prepare a Form 1040 was $220 for a nonitemized return, or $323 for an itemized return, according to a 2020-2021 survey by the National Society of Accountants. Of course, if your financial situation is particularly complex, it can cost much more to have a professional prepare your return.

Cons:



Potential for mistakes. These days, tax software is designed to catch glaring mistakes. But there’s plenty of room for error when you’re the one preparing and reviewing your return. According to the IRS, common mistakes include choosing the wrong filing status, math errors and entering inaccurate information related to wages, dividends, bank interest and other sources of income.

Signs that you should hire a pro

Although there are plenty of benefits to handling your own tax return, it’s not a great idea for everyone. Here are some signs that you’re better off relying on a professional.

