Christopher Donahue to star as Scrooge in Goodman Theatre's 'A Christmas Carol'

The Goodman Theatre announced it has a new Scrooge.

Actor Christopher Donahue will step into the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for this year’s upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol,” it was announced Wednesday.

Donahue replaces veteran Chicago actor Larry Yando who had bah-humbugged for the past 16 seasons in the beloved annual production.

Donahue has previously performed at the Goodman (“The Notebooks of Leonardo Da Vinci,” “The Cherry Orchard,” “Still”) as well as Chicago Shakespeare Theater (“Macbeth”), Lookingglass Theatre (“The Odyssey,” “Still Alice,” “Moby Dick”) and Court Theatre (“An Ideal Husband,” “The Cherry Orchard”), among other local and regional stages.

Kate Fry and Christopher Donahue in Anton Chekhov’s “The Cherry Orchard” at the Goodman Theatre in 2023. Liz Lauren

“A Christmas Carol” (now in its 47th year), directed by Jessica Thebus, runs Nov. 16-Dec. 30 at the theater, 170 N. Dearborn.

Also announced Wednesday, actors Harry Lennix and Alexander Gemignani will be portraying the roles of attorney Henry Drummond and prosecutor Alexander Gemignani , respectively, in Goodman’s production of “Inherit the Wind,” directed by Harry Godinez and running Sept. 14-Oct. 13. Ian Barford has been cast opposite the previously announced Helen Hunt in Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal,” slated for 2025 at the theater.