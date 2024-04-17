The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Things to do in Chicago April 18-25 — The Mix

Concerts by Nicki Minaj, Leslie Odom Jr. and Suzanne Vega, the CineYouth Film Festival and Congo Square Theatre’s staging of “How I Learned What I Learned” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
iHeartRadio Y100's Jingle Ball 2023 - Show

Nicki Minaj will headline at the United Center April 24-25.

Music

  • The Queen of hip-hop, Nicki Minaj, brings her Pink Friday 2 World Tour to town for a two-night stand. Known for her rapid-fire rap style built on razor-sharp wordplay and her larger-than-life persona, the Trinidadian rapper opened the door for her peers such as Ice Spice, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Singer-actress Monica, an inspiration to Minaj as she was starting her career, opens the shows at 8 p.m. April 24-25 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $75+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
  • Jazz at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis, an ensemble of 15 of the world’s finest players, arrangers and soloists, performs two very different programs. At 8 p.m. April 24, the musicians celebrate the 125th anniversary of Duke Ellington’s birth. At 7:30 p.m. April 25-27, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra joins with the ensemble for a jazz-meet-classical performance of works by John Adams, Shostakovich, Ellington, Prokofiev and Marsalis. At Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $65+. Visit cso.org.
Suzanne Vega - photo by George Holz.jpeg

Suzanne Vega.

  • Singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega performs songs from her vast songbook as well as introducing selections from her forthcoming album. She’s accompanied by her longtime guitarist, Gerry Leonard. At 7:30 p.m. April 18 at Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Ct., Schaumburg. Tickets: $65. Visit prairiecenter.org. At 8 p.m. April 24-25 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Sold out but check resale sites. Visit evanstonspace.com.
The Root 100 2023. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Leslie Odom Jr. performs onstage during The Root 100 2023 at The Apollo Theater on December 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Root)

Leslie Odom Jr.

  • Tony and Grammy Award- winning singer/actor Leslie Odom Jr. performs songs from throughout his career ranging from his breakout role as the original Aaron Burr in “Hamilton” to the original songs on his fifth album, “When a Crooner Dies.” At 7:30 p.m. April 20 at CIBC Theatre, 18 W. Monroe. Tickets: $60-$115. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
  • Over the past decade, Nashville-based Aaron Lee Tasjan has released four critically acclaimed albums, but his new album, “Stellar Evolution,” is a major leap forward for someone not afraid to push the boundaries. At 8 p.m. April 19 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $15-$20. Visit evanstonspace.com.
Aaron Lee Tasjan - photo by Shervin Lainez.jpeg

Aaron Lee Tasjan.

  • Chicago a cappella performs a program titled “History of Harmony,” which is just what it says — a showcase of vocal harmony from the early 20th century to today. At 3 p.m. April 21 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $18-$48. At 3 p.m. April 28 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $38, $48. Visit chicagoacappella.org.
  • Indie-punk quintet Spanish Love Songs celebrates the release of its new album “No Joy,” which has been called “a masterclass in emotive storytelling.” Also on the bill: Oso Oso, Sydney Sprague and Worry Club. At 7 p.m. April 18 at Metro, 3730 N. Clark. Tickets, $25, $30. Visit metrochicago.com.

Theater

Judgment Day - photo by Liz Lauren.jpeg

Daniel Breaker (left) and Jason Alexander in rehearsal for “Judgment Day” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

  • Jason Alexander stars in “Judgment Day,” Rob Ulin’s world premiere comedy. Alexander, best known as George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” makes his Chicago stage debut as a morally bankrupt lawyer who’s threatened with eternal damnation after a near-death experience. In an attempt to redeem himself, he forms an unlikely bond with a Catholic priest (Daniel Breaker). Moritz von Stuelpnagel directs. From April 23-May 26 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $45+. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
  • “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” stars Tiffany Topol as the singer-songwriter whose hit songs — “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Will You Love Me Tomorrow,” “So Far Away” — were the soundtrack for a generation. Jim Corti and Johanna McKenzie Miller co-direct. From April 24-June 16 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena. Tickets: $28-$79. Visit paramountaurora.com.
  • Harry Lennix takes a break from performing in Steppenwolf Theatre’s “Purpose” to transition into Congo Square Theatre’s staging of “How I Learned What I Learned,” August Wilson’s one-man show that follows his journey as a young Black writer from Pittsburgh to one of the most celebrated playwrights of the 20th century. Ken-Matt Martin directs. (Lennix will return to the Steppenwolf show May 7-12). From April 20-May 5 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $45-$65. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
  • Tony Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Eddie Izzard stars in a solo performance of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” in which she portrays all the characters — men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools and poets. From April 19-May 4 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, 800 E. Grand. Tickets: $69+. Visit chicagoshakes.com.
"Jump" at Shattered Globe Theatre.- credit Jeffrey L. Kurys

“Jump” at Shattered Globe Theatre.

  • Shattered Globe Theatre presents “Jump,” Charly Evon Simpson’s drama about two strangers (Jazzma Pryor, Jennifer Glasse) exploring the idea of survival as they dive into loss, grief, mental health and family relations while also experiencing moments of humor, warmth and magic realism. AmBer Montgomery directs. From April 19-June 1 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $15-$52. Visit sgtheatre.org.
  • MPAACT stages Shepsu Aakhu’s “Warm on the Coolin’ Board,” about two brothers working to find their place in their decaying Roseland community that is being pillaged by its inhabitants, its politicians and its few remaining businesses. Lauren “LL” Lundy directs. From April 19-June 2 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $42-$50. Visit mpaact.org.
  • “Little Orphan Boy: The Musical” is Chris Dritsas and Zach Hacker’s musical parody of orphan stories from Annie to Harry Potter to Batman. Edgar Nevarez directs. From April 20-May 25 at Annoyance Theater, 851 W. Belmont. Tickets: $25. Visit theannoyance.com.
  • Saint Sebastian Players present “Barefoot in the Park,” Neil Simon’s romantic comedy about newlyweds who play matchmaker for her conservative mother and their upstairs neighbor. Jack Dugan Carpenter directs. From April 19-May 12 at St. Bonaventure, 1625 W. Diversey. Tickets: $30. Visit saintsebastianplayers.org.

Dance

Lost Women of Juarez - photo by Kristie Kahns.jpeg

“Lost Women of Juarez.”

Kristie Kahns

  • Ballet 5:8 presents Julianna Rubio Slager’s “Lost Women of Juarez,” which gives life to the stories of the women who have vanished since 1993 in the borderland between El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Also on the program: Steve Rooks’ “Wind,” inspired by the music of Alfonso Peduto; Slager’s “Counterpart,” a new pas do deux, and “The Sea is Flat,” which explores the power of the sea. At 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $10-$75. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Museums

“Arte Diseño Xicágo II: From the World’s Fair to the Present Day”.jpeg. Fine Arts Building, World's Columbian Exposition, 1893 Chicago. Smithsonian Libraries, Washington DC, USA© Smithsonian Institution /Bridgeman Images

“Fine Arts Building, World’s Columbian Exposition, 1893 Chicago.” Smithsonian Libraries, Washington DC. The work is among those featured in the exhibit “Arte Diseño Xicágo II: From the World’s Fair to the Present Day.”

  • “Arte Diseño Xicágo II: From the World’s Fair to the Present Day” examines the 1893 World’s Fair as a platform for expressions of cultural identity and reveals how many Chicago and Mexican artists had similar objectives. The exhibition features 19th-century works of art from both Chicago and Mexico by some of the leading artists participating in the World’s Fair, along with contemporary artworks by Mexican-born, Chicago-based artists whose art reflects their transnational experiences. To Aug. 11 at National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th. Admission is free. Visit nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org.
  • “Mina Loy: Strangeness Is Inevitable” is the first solo presentation of the work of Mina Loy (1882-1966), an artist and poet, who defied the conventions with work well ahead of its time. The more than 80 paintings, drawings and multimedia constructions are joined by extensive archival material that contextualize her art within the arc of her life. To June 8 at Arts Club of Chicago, 201 E. Ontario. Admission is free. Visit artsclubchicago.org.

Movies

  • Chicago Palestine Film Festival showcases the rich and diverse narratives of Palestinian cinema. In the opening night film, “Bye Bye Tiberias,” filmmaker Lina Soualem traces the story of her mother, actress Hiam Abbass, and her extended family through the decades. The following films are Erin Axelman and Sam Eilersten’s “Israelism,” Sarah Beddington’s “Fadia’s Tree,” Sophia Scott and George Scott’s “Tomorrow’s Freedom,” Joshua Vis and Eric Schrotenboer’s “The Law and the Prophets,” Yousef Srouji’s “Three Promises,” Farah Nabulsi’s “The Teacher,” Roland Nurier’s “Yallah Gaza” and Rami Younis and Sarah Ema Friedland’s “Lyd.” From April 20-May 4 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13, $30 for five films and unlimited popcorn. Visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
  • Cinema/Chicago presents CineYouth Film Festival, which features the work of filmmakers age 22 and younger. In addition to screenings there are panels, discussions and opportunities to learn about filmmaking from industry experts. From April 19-21, 22-28 at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton. Admission is free with advance registration. For more information, visit chicagofilmfestival.com/cineyouth/.
  • Otherworld Theatre presents the return of the Juggernaut Film Festival, featuring more than 90 short and feature-length films ranging from musicals and dramas to romances and horror that use elements of science fiction and fantasy in their stories. From April 19-21 at Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark. Tickets: $10-$20. Visit otherworldtheatre.org.
Alice in Wonderland - photo by Josh Joyce.jpeg

“Alice in Wonderland” -at Hyde Park School of Dance.

Josh Joyce

Family Fun

  • Hyde Park School of Dance presents “Alice in Wonderland,” a ballet adaptation of the classic Lewis Carroll story. At 7 p.m. April 19 and 1, 3, 6 p.m. April 20 at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd. Tickets: $13-$35. There’s also a Queen of Hearts Tea Party with cast members and treats at 4 p.m. April 20 ($25, $20 for four or more). Visit hydeparkdance.org.
