The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Well Entertainment and Culture News

Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer,” Couric wrote on her website.

By  David Bauder | AP Media Writer
   
SHARE Katie Couric reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Katie Couric says she was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of summer and wrote that she had her final radiation treatment on Tuesday.

Katie Couric says she was diagnosed with breast cancer on the first day of summer and wrote that she had her final radiation treatment on Tuesday.

Getty

NEW YORK — Katie Couric said Wednesday that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, and underwent surgery and radiation treatment this summer to treat the tumor.

Couric, who memorably was tested for colon cancer on the “Today” show in 2000, announced her diagnosis in an essay on her website, saying she hoped it would encourage other women to be tested.

Couric, 65, was diagnosed on the first day of summer and wrote that she had her final radiation treatment on Tuesday.

“My left breast does feel like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine,” she wrote.

Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer in 1998 at age 41 and her sister Emily was 54 when she died of pancreatic cancer in 2001. Given her family history, Couric wrote, “why would I be spared? My reaction went from ‘why me?’ to ‘why not me?’”

The former host of “Today” and the “CBS Evening News” said she recorded her mammogram and breast biopsy with the intention of sharing it with followers, but her doctor asked her to turn off the cameras when she told her that a biopsy was necessary.

A day later, Couric was called and told she had breast cancer and needed to make a plan.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin,” she said.

She underwent a lumpectomy on July 14 and began radiation treatment on Sept. 7.

“Why am I telling you all this?” she asked. “Well, since I’m the ‘screen queen’ of colon cancer, it seemed odd not to use this as another teachable moment that could save someone’s life.

“Please get your annual mammogram,” she said. “I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put it off longer.”

Next Up In Well
Ask the Doctors: Study links drinking carbonated water and weight gain
Flight attendants protest at Midway, O’Hare
Too few kids with sickle cell disease get stroke screening, treatment, CDC finds
Sickle cell disease — how one Black family is coping with the illness and inspiring others along the way
Best way to get a crying baby to sleep? A 5-minute walk with mom or dad
Take a fresh look at oatmeal — what you learn may surprise you
The Latest
Andre Drummond
Bulls
Veteran big man Andre Drummond looking to add toughness to Bulls
Drummond isn’t the type of player to start a scrum on the floor, but he won’t walk away from one, either. That toughness, as well as rebounding and shot blocking, will all be counted on from him, no matter the role he earns coming out of camp.
By Joe Cowley
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Man charged in 3 Loop attacks had failed to register as sex offender, police say
Quavon Ewing, 32, tried to kidnap a woman in the West Loop and attacked two other women in the South Loop on Sunday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting aftermath: Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue after a gunman killed seven people and wounded dozens of others who’d gathered to watch Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July parade victims who are suing: ‘This time it was our family, next time it could be yours’
“Because of the marketing and advertising of these kinds weapons, our lives will not be the same,” said Lorena Rebollar Sedano, who was shot in a foot and is one of those who filed suit Wednesday.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Police from multiple agencies swarmed downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park Fourth of July massacre: first lawsuits filed, say attack ‘predictable and preventable’
Suspect Robert Crimo III “was ready to go to war — just as Smith & Wesson told him he could,” according to suits that accuse the gun maker of “deceptive and unfair marketing” and also target others including Crimo’s father.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Oak Forest’s Janae Kent is the top-ranked senior in Illinois, and is ranked 46th nationally by espnW/HoopGurlz.
High School Basketball
Oak Forest’s Janae Kent a red-hot prospect headed to LSU
Kent is the No. 1 senior in Illinois, and ranked No. 46 in the nation, according to the espnW/HoopGurlz rankings.
By Mike Clark
 