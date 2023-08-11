How does acupuncture work, and why do so many people swear by it?

Among the many traditional Eastern medicine practices enjoyed in the West, few are as sought-after as acupuncture.

The practice is beneficial in similar ways that other applications are but older and more studied than many of the rest.

Acupuncture is the process of inserting tiny needles into the skin to treat certain health conditions and symptoms.

With its use in Chinese medicine dating back more than 3,000 years and its use in Europe beginning in the early 1800s, acupuncture has only grown in popularity over the centuries. It’s appreciated as a holistic treatment option and as conventional medicine.

What is acupuncture?

“It’s a treatment for balancing the vital flow of energy known as qi” — pronounce chee — “through pathways or meridians in the body,” says Dr. Denise Millstine, a women’s health and integrative medicine specialist at Mayo Clinic in Arizona.

The needles used in acupuncture are regulated by the federal Food and Drug Administration, which requires them to be solid steel and sterile. They can be manipulated manually and stimulated by small electrical currents.

Acupuncture participants might feel a small prick when each needle is inserted, but, because the needles are much thinner than medical needles, the practice is considered more pain-free than getting a shot.

Acupuncture has been extensively researched, with comprehensive overviews demonstrating benefits including fibromyalgia pain reduction, allergy symptom relief and alleviation of shoulder and neck tension. It’s especially popular for pain management related to musculoskeletal pain, dental pain, chemotherapy-related pain and labor pain, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“And we use acupuncture for women during menopause to help with hot flashes,” Millstine says.

“It can also be quite effective to relieve discomfort associated with lower back pain, joint pain, headache, and we commonly use it to address fatigue, addiction, neuropathy and tinnitus — ringing in the ears,” she says.

Acupuncture also can help control inflammation and stimulate the immune system.

How does acupuncture work?

Acupuncture is performed by having an acupuncturist insert each needle into the skin across multiple areas called acupoints.

In Chinese medicine, each pathway or meridian is related to a specific organ or region of the body. So placing the needles “at these strategic acupoints” causes reactions such as sending blood or lymphatic system fluid to the area, according to Millstine.

The inserted needles are also thought to rebalance one’s energy and improve pain or stress by prompting the release of natural chemicals and by stimulating nerves to promote relaxation in one’s musculoskeletal system.

How soon do you see benefits?

More often than not, results don’t come overnight. It usually takes a series of sessions to treat many issues — and even more when dealing with complex or chronic conditions.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health, for many conditions, acupuncture’s effects often continue a year after treatment has ended.

Still, acupuncture is not for everyone. People with bleeding disorders such as hemophilia or anyone taking blood thinners should avoid acupuncture, as should anyone with a pacemaker since even mild electrical pulses might interfere with its operation.

Common short-term side effects of acupuncture include soreness and minor bleeding or bruising where the needles were inserted. Because each needle is disposable and created for single use only, “the risk of infection is minimal,” Millstine says. “Acupuncture is considered safe when performed by a certified, licensed acupuncture practitioner.

