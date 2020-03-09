 clock menu more-arrow no yes
White Sox’ Dylan Cease loses command in bad inning in first shaky start of spring

By Daryl Van Schouwen
Dylan Cease throws during live batting practice on the back fields of Camelback Ranch, the Spring Training home of the Chicago White Sox, in Glendale, AZ. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After two crisp spring training starts and heightened optimism about an adjustment that had improved fastball command issues, Dylan Cease encountered his first bump on the Cactus League road Monday.

The bad-inning bugaboo, which plagued Cease during his rookie season in 2019, surfaced for the first time in the third inning against the Reds when the 25-year-old right-hander walked three batters, hit one and gave up two runs on one hit. A double play to end the inning, made possible by second baseman Leury Garcia’s scrambling play behind the bag, limited the damage.

“Besides the one inning where I lost my command, it was decent,” Cease said. “But it wasn’t very sharp.”

Cease was thrilled with his first two starts, in which he allowed one run (on a home run), struck out eight and walked none over six innings. In this one, he allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. A mound appearance by pitching coach Don Cooper was part of Cease’s day.

“I’m going to have to talk to Coop and see,” Cease said. “It felt like I was hitting my spots, just leaving everything way up or just yanking it. It was just one of those innings.”

Cease also gave up an opposite field homer to Nick Senzel leading off the game, on an 0-2 pitch.

“With 0-2 right there, I need to throw a pitch that he’s not going to be able to damage with,” Cease said.

“It’s one of those where I’m not going to let it fester. I have to be better than that, but I’m confident I will be.”

Hard-throwing Heuer ‘on a roll’

Right-hander Codi Heuer is one of the young relievers getting attention in his first major league camp.

“I’m on a little bit of a roll right now, having a good start,” Heuer said.

That he is. In five one-inning appearances, Heuer (pronounced ‘Hoyer’) hasn’t allowed a run while striking out seven, walking one and allowing two hits.

“My mentality here is my same mentality I had last year,” said Heuer, who has featured a 97-99 mph fastball this spring, “not being afraid, just attacking.”

Drafted in the sixth round out of Wichita State in 2018, the 6-5, 195-pound Heuer is picking up where he left off in 2019 after posting a 2.39 ERA with 65 strikeouts and 15 walks over 67 23 innings between Class A Winston-Salem and AA Birmingham. At Birmingham, he recorded a 1.84 ERA (0.48 over his last 14 outings) with nine saves.

For a 23-year-old who hasn’t reached AAA yet, Heuer’s Cactus League experience has been big.

”Oh, it’s a huge confidence boost,” he said. “But whether it’s Albert Pujols in the box or hitters [in the minor leagues] I’ll have the same mentality of attacking guys.”

Jimenez OK

Eloy Jimenez, who was lifted from a game after three innings Sunday because of “a little sore throat,” according to manager Rick Renteria, started Monday. Jimenez was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

