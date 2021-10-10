Bullpen shuts down Astros, White Sox avoid elimination in ALDS

Guaranteed Rate Field was jumping. And then it wasn’t.

And then it came alive again.

It was that kind of wild Sunday night on the South Side.

It was a wild for four innings, anyway, until the bullpen restored order in a 12-6 victory over the Astros that gave the White Sox their first victory in the American League Division Series, avoiding elimination and presenting a chance to knot the series at 2 games apiece Monday afternoon.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon will oppose Astros righty Jose Urquidy in a quick turnaround at 2:37 p.m.

Yasmani Grandal and Leury Garcia homered as the Sox overcame a 5-1 deficit with five runs in the third and three in the fourth against Luis Garcia and Yimi Garcia.

“I think we made a statement,” Grandal said.

Dylan Cease gave up three runs in only 1 2⁄ 3 innings in his first career postseason start. Michael Kopech relieved Cease and gave up three more runs but lifted by the energy at a rollicking, dressed in black Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox rallied to take a 9-6 lead.

Grandal hit an opposite field two-run homer to left in the bottom of the third and Garcia (four RBI) launched a three-run homer to center — after Astros manager Dusty Baker lifted Luis Garcia for Yimi Garcia with a 2-0 count — to put the Sox in front 6-5.

After the Astros tied it on Alex Bregman’s RBI single in the fourth, the Sox scored three in a wild fourth against Garcia and Zack Greinke to build a 9-6 lead.

Tim Anderson had three hits, giving him 16 in six postseason games, the most by a player in a six-game span in the postseason.

That crazy fourth started with consecutive singles by Anderson, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu, producing the go-ahead run. Robert scored from third on Grandal’s ground ball when first baseman Yuri Gurriel’s throw to the plate glanced off Grandal’s left arm and went to the backstop, Robert sliding home and toppling plate umpire Tom Hallion. Astros manager Dusty Baker argued that Grandal was too far inside the baseline, but to no avail after the umpires huddled to talk it over.

The first four innings, which included two homers for each side, 17 hits (11 by the Sox) and took two and a half hours. The good omen for the Sox, who had no extra base hits in the first two games, was the emergence of the home run. The Sox are 79-27 when they hit a home run and are 43-6 if they hit two or more.

After the fourth, the game settled down thanks to two perfect innings by right-hander Ryan Tepera with three strikeouts and five straight outs by Aaron Bummer, struck out Michael Brantley, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Carlos Correa in order. Tepera and Bummer combined for six straight strikeouts.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth, striking out two.

The 16 strikeouts were the most in a postseason game for the White Sox.

Craig Kimbrel recorded the last out of the eighth and Liam Hendriks pitched the ninth after the Sox tacked on two more runs in the eighth on an RBI double by Andrew Vaughn and Garcia’s RBI double.