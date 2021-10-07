 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dallas Keuchel left off White Sox ALDS roster

White Sox go with 12 pitchers for series vs. Astros

By Daryl Van Schouwen
AP Photos

HOUSTON — The White Sox 26-man roster for the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros includes 12 pitchers, but not veteran left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel, who struggled in his second season with the team.

Keuchel, the Sox’ highest paid pitcher at $18 million who is under contract for the same next season, became the Sox’ fifth or sixth best start and was a question mark for the roster in a best of five series that requires four starters at most. Keuchel posted a 5.28 ERA to go with a 9-9 record. The 2015 Cy Young winner with the Astros, he was fifth in Cy Young voting last season after going 6-2 with a 1.99 ERA.

Left-hander Carlos Rodon, who has pitched through a sore shoulder in the last two months, made the roster, as expected.

Danny Mendick, who played for Triple-A Charlotte at the end of the season, made the team as an extra bench infielder. Mendick has also played the outfield this season. Zack Collins is the No. 2 catcher.

Game 1 is today at 3:07 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Here is the roster:

Right-handed pitchers:

Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera.

Left-handers:

Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet, Rodón.

Catchers:

Zack Collins, Yasmani Grandal

Infielders:

José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada, Gavin Sheets.

Outfielders:

Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn.

The taxi squad consists of infielder Jake Burger, right-handers Ryan Burr, Matt Foster and Evan Marshall, left-handers Jace Fry and Keuchel, infielder Romy González, outfielder Brian Goodwin and catcher Seby Zavala.

