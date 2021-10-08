Tony La Russa’s bullpen mismanagement on full display in White Sox’ Game 2 loss

HOUSTON — When the White Sox hired Tony La Russa to be their manager, they spoke about his 30 years of experience. One of the specialties that supposedly came with that was the way he managed his bullpen, especially in the postseason.

But in a game set up perfectly for him to thrive with his full assortment of rested relievers, he failed. That failure cost the Sox in their 9-4 Game 2 loss to the Astros. They now return to Chicago down 2-0 and face elimination in the ALDS.

La Russa removing starter Lucas Giolito, who got himself into some trouble in the fifth inning was the right decision. But every move he made after that left a lot to be desired.

The Sox chose to bring in lefty Garrett Crochet to face lefty slugger Yordan Alvarez before a right-handed heavy pocket of 2021 AL batting champion Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa.

Crochet walked Alvarez before Gurriel lined a two-run single to center, tying the game at 4 lead before Correa grounded into an inning-ending double play and got out of the inning without serious trouble.

The same situation happened in the seventh inning, but this time, the Astros didn’t let the Sox off the hook. They made it hurt.

The Sox went with lefty Aaron Bummer and while he struck out Michael Brantley, he surrendered singles to Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Alvarez, making it a 5-4 game. La Russa would then bring in Craig Kimbrel, who promptly surrendered a two-run double to Correa and two-run shot to Kyle Tucker, giving Houston a 9-4 lead and putting the game out of reach.

“Our left-handers can get right-handers out,” the Sox skipper said after the game. “They’ve been doing it all year long. But they also get left-handers out.”

Yes, Brantley is a better option (.691 OPS vs. LHP) with Bummer on the mound. But the other four hitters he faced crush lefties. Bregman, Gurriel and Altuve have a combined .894 OPS in their careers against southpaws. Alvarez, while left-handed, also thrives against lefties with a career .945 OPS — almost identical to his .950 OPS against righties.

While La Russa used right-hander Ryan Tepera in the sixth inning, from the time he removed Giolito, it felt as if the White Sox were trying to avoid using Michael Kopech in situations they’ve used him before and where he may have been the better option.

When asked about Kopech’s availability after the game, La Russa’s answer left a lot to be desired.

“We were going to play the game today and if we needed him to win the game, we would have pitched him.”

And that’s the problem.

The Sox did need Kopech to win Friday’s game and had multiple opportunities to get him in the game. But instead of using him, they deferred, opting to save him for Game 3, even with a scheduled off-day on Saturday. Now they face a 2-0 going into Sunday’s game with their season on the line.

It’s obvious that Sox relievers played a role in Friday’s loss and regardless of what pitcher comes in, giving up five runs on seven hits in the postseason can’t happen.

But it’s the job of a manager to put those relievers in a position to succeed. When the Sox needed it the most, La Russa didn’t do that.