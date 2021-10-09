Here’s a playoff edition of our Chicago 9 trivia quiz

One of my goals in these weekly quizzes is to impart information about Chicago baseball in an interesting way. I could list nine facts, but I don’t think that’s as much fun.

Today, I’m giving you the chance to learn some 2021 Sox stats and some postseason history by asking you nine fact-filled questions (and giving you the answers). So enjoy the postseason and root for Chicago, whether you are a Sox fan or a Cubs fan.

Good luck on the Chicago Nine!

1. Historically, ‘‘Shoeless’’ Joe Jackson leads the White Sox with seven multihit games in the postseason. During the 2021 regular season, who led the Sox in multihit games?

a. Jose Abreu c. Tim Anderson

b. Yasmani Grandal d. Leury Garcia

2. For those of you who enjoy playing scrabble with the names in my quizzes, you’ll be happy to hear that A. J. Pierzynski (in 2005) and Ted Kluszewski (in 1959) share the White Sox record with one multihomer game each in the postseason, who led the Sox in multihomer games in 2021?

a. Jose Abreu c. Eloy Jimenez

b. Yasmani Grandal d. Leury Garcia

3. The record by a Sox batter for strikeouts in a postseason game is three, done by 14 players, most recently by James McCann last season. Four times in 2021, a Sox player had a ‘‘golden sombrero,’’ four strikeouts in a game. In one game, however, a player had a ‘‘platinum sombrero,’’ a five-whiff game. Who was he?

a. Yoan Moncada c. Tim Anderson

b. Brian Goodwin d. Eloy Jimenez

4. Carlos Rodon had the Sox’ season high May 21 when he struck out 13 Yankees. Ed Walsh holds the Sox’ postseason record for strikeouts in a game when he shut out the Cubs on Oct. 11, 1906. Compared with Rodon, Walsh’s number of whiffs in that game were . . .

a. The same b. More c. Less

5. Bobby Jenks holds the Sox’ record with five career postseason saves. True or false: That is more than each of the following in the postseason?

a. Adam Wainwright c. Trevor Hoffman

b. John Smoltz d. Sergio Romo

6. The Sox clinched the AL Central on Sept. 23 by beating the Indians (now the Guardians). Who was the winning pitcher for the Sox?

a. Reynaldo Lopez c. Aaron Bummer

b. Garrett Crochet d. Craig Kimbrel

7. No Sox pinch hitter has had an extra-base hit in the postseason. This regular season, the Sox got pinch home runs from three batters. Which one of the following did not have one?

a. Gavin Sheets c. Andrew Vaughn

b. Adam Eaton d. Yasmani Grandal

8. Tim Anderson led the Sox with 18 stolen bases this season. In the three World Series championship seasons for the Sox (1906, 1917, 2005), who had the most regular-

season steals for them?

a. Eddie Collins c. Frank Isbell

b. Scott Podsednik d. Aaron Rowand

9. Out of fairness, I really felt I needed a Cubs question, so here we go: Each of the following has played in the postseason, but which one has not played in a postseason game for the Cubs?

a. Kyle Hendricks c. David Bote

b. Ian Happ d. Matt Duffy

QUIZ ANSWERS

1. Tim Anderson had 46 multihit games. 2. Yasmani Grandal had three multihomer games. 3. On April 2, Yoan Moncada had five strikeouts in five at-bats. 4. It’s less. Ed Walsh struck out 12 that day at the West Side Grounds. 5. Oh, it’s true. The other four pitchers each have four saves. 6. Aaron produced the opposite of a Bummer and won the game. 7. Gavin Sheets went 2-for-9 with one RBI and no homers. 8. Scott Podsednik (59 in 2005). 9. Matt Duffy (2014 Giants and 2019 Rays).

Watch the bullpen velo coming from the Sox' arms. It should be the highest of all the postseason teams.