 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Liam Hendriks believes there are many ways for the White Sox to improve

More experience, getting pushed harder in the regular season and getting better defensively would help White Sox get closer to World Series goal, the reliever said.

By Daryl Van Schouwen
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks knows the team can be better in 2022.
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks knows the team can be better in 2022.
Carlos Osorio/AP

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Having the American League Reliever of the Year in Liam Hendriks was nice and all, but it wasn’t enough to help the White Sox win the World Series, which, talent wise, they were capable of, Hendriks said Thursday.

Echoing what teammates and management have already said, the Astros had the upper hand on the Sox in the ALDS because of experience, which Hendriks would like to see added to the roster this offseason. He also wouldn’t mind seeing the Sox — as Hendriks pointed out were ranked as the worst fielding team in the playoffs — get better defensively.

“Our offense was great, our pitching was great the entire season,” Hendriks said. “The one area — defense is the one, that motto, wins championships.

“A lot of the guys over the course of the year got depicted in a poor light defensively. We’re a lot better defensively as a team than what was depicted in the standings, or stats. But yes, making a couple of adjustments there and then bringing some guys in that are more glove-first guys, that I think can make a huge difference down the stretch.”

The Sox won the AL Central Division by 13 games, raising the question of whether being more battle tested during the season would have prepared them better for the postseason. Hendriks stressed throughout the season the importance of maintaining an edge.

“Hopefully some of the other teams in the division are able to kind of bring that level of competitiveness that the Tigers brought the last few months, [like] every game against the Twins was a tough game,” Hendriks said. “So hopefully it’s a bit of a stronger division, which I predict as well, and that will help to push that drive through the course of the season so we don’t get complacent, we don’t get lackadaisical and we’re able to kind of drive and grind through the entire season rather than kind of taking our foot off the gas a little bit.”

Lacking experience, Hendriks said the Sox “tried to do too much” in the ALDS.

One teammate who had experience was fellow closer Craig Kimbrel, who assumed a setup role with the Sox but struggled. Hendriks said he hopes Kimbrel, who is on the trading block, returns.

“No doubt, the caliber of athlete and person he is, he’ll bounce back and hopefully he’s with us and we can create that dynamic out there that we shorten the game a little bit,” Hendriks said.

Hendriks also won the AL Reliever of the Year with the Athletics in 2020.

“It’s nice to have the personal accomplishment [of being the first pitcher to win the honor in consecutive seasons],” he said. “But now we have to work toward the offseason and hopefully put together a good bullpen for the White Sox and we get that back with a ring.”

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

1-year-old boy grazed by bullet in Walgreens parking lot in Chatham, 2 adults critically hurt

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the first block of East 75th Street, a Fire Department spokesman said.

By David Struett and Emmanuel Camarillo

Local veterans honored at Soldier Field ceremony

Veterans said the Veterans Day holiday is important because it focuses the public’s attention on military service and those who put themselves in harm’s way to protect America’s freedoms.

By Jason Beeferman

The Mix: Things to do in Chicago Nov. 11-17

There’s plenty to see and do online and in-person in the week ahead.

By Mary Houlihan

Afternoon Edition: Nov. 11, 2021

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Slain Wheeling mother had been strangled, autopsy finds. 1-year-old daughter remains missing as police arrest person of interest

There was no sign of the girl, Jaclyn "Angel" Dobbs, and she remained missing two days after her mother Ja’nya Murphy, 21, was found slain in their Wheeling apartment.

By Sun-Times Wire

Man charged with carjacking Chicago radio host in the South Loop

Maze Jackson says he was stopped at a light at 24th and State streets when a truck rear-ended him and he was suddenly fighting with a man who took his car.

By David Struett and Matthew Hendrickson