White Sox honor Minnie Miñoso with memorial outside ballpark

The White Sox celebrated the life and legacy of all-time great Minnie Miñoso with a memorial near the Old Comiskey Park home plate plaque Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. It would have been Minoso’s 96th birthday.

Miñoso’s wife and son, Sharon Rice-Miñoso and Charlie Miñoso, were on hand.

Miñoso’s Hall of Fame case, along with nine others, is being considered by the Golden Days Era committee, which votes on players who played from 1950 to 1969. The vote is Dec. 5.

Miñoso was the first Black Latino major league player, a trail blazer whom fellow Cuban and former Sox pitcher Jose Contreras recently called “out Jackie Robinson.” The Sox are flying a No. 9 flag outside Guaranteed Rate Field near Championship Plaza by Gate 4 “to recognize Miñoso’s incredible career and profound impact on baseball and society.”

In 15 seasons in the American League, including 12 with the Sox, and one in the National League, Miñoso batted .298 with 186 home runs, 1,023 RBI and an .848 OPS.