White Sox cancel SoxFest for second consecutive year

The fan convention is scrapped because of COVID-19 protocols.

By Daryl Van Schouwen
The White Sox canceled their annual fan convention for the second consecutive year Friday, citing coronavirus protocols.

“The White Sox have made the difficult decision to cancel SoxFest 2022, the team’s annual fan fest that was scheduled to be held in January at McCormick Place,” the team said in a statement.

“As we continue to try and predict and manage COVID-related protocols in indoor settings, we believe it is not possible to carry out the traditional experience and activities that have made SoxFest special, like autographs, photos and guest appearances.”

