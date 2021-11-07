 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Carlos Rodon doesn’t receive qualifying offer from White Sox

The lefty was a 2021 All-Star, posting a 2.37 ERA.

By Daryl Van Schouwen
The White Sox did not make a $18.4 million qualifying offer to left-hander Carlos Rodon.
Nam Y. Huh/AP

The White Sox did not make a $18.4 million qualifying offer to left-hander Carlos Rodon Sunday, allowing the first-time All-Star to enter free agency.

Sox general manager Rick Hahn on Friday said he hoped there would be a way for the Sox and Rodon, who posted a 2.37 ERA and no-hit the Cleveland Indians in the best season of his career but faded in the second half due to shoulder fatigue, to get together on deal that would bring Rodon back. The $18.4 million price for one season seems steep for a pitcher with Rodon’s health history, and the Sox’ decision was not unexpected.

“I can certainly praise how fantastic he was for us over the bulk of the season and that it would be great to figure out a way to bring him back in some capacity,” Hahn said Friday.

According to ESPN, these players were given qualifying offers before the deadline Sunday:

Freddie Freeman, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Castellanos, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Raised Iglesias, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Belt, Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien.

Players who who don’t receive or decline qualifying offers remain free agents, and if a new team signs them their former team gets a draft pick as compensation.

Rodon lasted 2 23 innings in Game 4 of the ALDS against the Astros, facing 14 batters and allowing two runs on three hits in the Astros’ series clinching victory. The Astros won the series in four games.

