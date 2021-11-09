White Sox GM prepared to deal Craig Kimbrel

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The trade looked like a bold and excellent move at the time.

It didn’t work out.

And so the White Sox will likely move on from Craig Kimbrel, more than ready to trade the eight-time All-Star closer after he struggled in non-save situations in 2021, pitching to a 5.09 ERA after general manager Rick Hahn gave up Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer to get him from the Cubs — for whom he posted a 0.49 ERA.

When the Sox picked up Kimbrel’s hefty $16 million option for next season last week, it was already known they would dangle him as trade bait. But Hahn made it public at the General Managers meetings Tuesday.

“It’s probably easier to project him in that role where he’s had that success rather than how he was used by us,” Hahn said.

Hahn said Kimbrel had no beef about his role in the eighth and seventh innings with Liam Hendriks holding down the ninth inning and that he would do it again, if asked.

“He just wants to win,” Hahn said, “and is willing to fulfill whatever role our club has in mind. It didn’t work out the way we wanted last year so perhaps there is a better use of his skills than how we were doing it. So we have to reconsider his usage with us versus a potential trade.”

With Cesar Hernandez’ option not picked up, Kimbrel could be used in a deal for a second baseman or for pitching help — starting or relief, both of which are needs. A backup catcher and right fielder are also potential areas of need, although Hahn seems comfortable with an Andrew Vaughn, Gaving Sheets, Adam Engel combination in right.

Hahn mentioned internal options Danny Mendick and Romy Gonzalez for second base but knows the Sox are stronger with one or both of them in a utility role, so he will “survey that market — trade or free agent — and see if there is a way to get better. We haven’t closed the door on perhaps bringing back Cesar at some point.”

Or Leury Garcia, who is a free agent.

Hahn was less forthcoming about how much chairman Jerry Reinsdorf is willing to spend on a top free agent such as Marcus Semien.

“Can’t talk about anyone specific, but let’s see how the winter unfolds,” Hahn said.

“We have flexibility right now. Does that mean it’s the wisest move to spend most or all of that on one need, as opposed to spreading it over multiple [needs]? That’s what we have to weigh over the coming months. And do we have to move something in order to address more needs in a smarter way?”

The Sox might have to eat some of Kimbrel’s contract in a deal, depending on what the return might be. They could have declined Kimbrel’s option but they know there will be some interest for him, despite the poor second half.

In any event, it would be good to get something back from a trade that yielded little for a team aiming for a World Series.

“It’s human nature to be concerned that someone doubles down on something that doesn’t work to try and salvage a part of it but I assure you I certainly have a pretty good understanding of sunk cost,” Hahn said.” And that part of this transaction, that transaction already occurred. It didn’t work over the course of the 2021 season. Worst thing we could do is compound it and make another decision that didn’t work.”

Hahn also wouldn’t rule out bringing back Carlos Rodon, who did not receive an $18.4 million qualifying offer from the Sox.

“He knows that, [agent] Scott [Boras] knows that, we’ll see how his market unfolds and what the options are for us over the coming months,” Hahn said.