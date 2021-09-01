White Sox put Tim Anderson on 10-day injured list with strained left hamstring

The White Sox placed shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. The move is retroactive to Aug. 29.

Anderson has missed several games with manager Tony La Russa resting some of his players.

The Sox also recalled RHP Matt Foster from Triple-A Charlotte, reinstated OF Billy Hamilton from the 10-day injured list, designated infielder/outfielder Jake Lamb for assignment, selected the contract of infielder Romy Gonzalez from Charlotte, and recalled infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets from Charlotte.

Anderson’s move to the IL comes a day after the team lost right-hander Lance Lynn with inflammation in his right knee. Lynn is expected to miss a start while he’s on the 10-day injured list.

Anderson, 28, is batting .302/.331/.458 (140-463) with 26 doubles, 14 home runs, 53 RBI, 82 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 108 games this season. He ranks fifth in the American League in average, tied for fifth in multihit games and tied for ninth in runs scored.