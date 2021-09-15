 clock menu more-arrow no yes
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks “wanted to make sure that our footprint was felt” in community

Hendriks said being the White Sox’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award is a huge honor, but that’s not why he does the work.

By Brian Sandalow
Liam Hendriks is the Sox’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award.
AP Photos

Liam Hendriks said being the White Sox’ nominee for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award is a huge honor.

That’s not why he does the work.

“It’s something that my wife [Kristi] and I are both are passionate about, is making sure we give back to the community, whatever community we’re in,” Hendriks said.

Liam and Kristi have donated nearly 1,000 meals from local minority and family-owned businesses to frontline workers across Chicagoland through his “South Slydah Society” program. Signed over the offseason, Hendriks said that during his free agency, getting the opportunity to give back to the community was one thing “we really harped on” and that the Sox stood out.

“Our big thing was, we just wanted to make sure that our footprint was felt,” Hendriks said. “We didn’t want to just come in and be one of those people that’s just sitting there, taking a paycheck and not doing anything with it. And it’s something that we’ve both been very passionate about, whether it be through the animal rights, whether it be through feeding the frontlines this year, whether it be through the LGBTQ community.”

Honored before the game, Hendriks wore Clemente’s 21. Wednesday was Roberto Clemente Day across Major League Baseball.

Marshall plan
He doesn’t have a lot of time, but right-hander Evan Marshall is still trying to make it back for the playoffs.

“We’re down to a little over two weeks. What’s the point of holding back?” Marshall said. “We’ve got the most important games of the year coming up after we take care of business the rest of the way.”

Placed on the injured list June 30 with a strained right flexor pronator, Marshall last pitched Sept. 4 on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. That day was the second half of outings on back-to-back days, and Marshall said he then experienced extra soreness.

Marshall subsequently underwent an MRI and said “things look OK, but good enough where I can keep trying.” The righty also said he got second opinions and a shot in his elbow, with the goal of allowing him to do “everything that I can to try to help come October.”

“We only have two weeks left, ramp up here pretty quickly and see if I can get back to the mound and help the club go deep in the playoffs,” Marshall said.

No Rodon
The Sox’ probable starters for the three-game series against the Rangers that begins Friday in Texas are Dylan Cease (Friday), Lance Lynn (Saturday) and Lucas Giolito (Sunday).

Not listed is Carlos Rodon, whose previous start was last Friday when he pitched five innings against the Red Sox. Before facing Boston, Rodon’s last outing was Sept. 1.

Rodon missed most of August with shoulder fatigue, and after the Boston matchup, Sox manager Tony La Russa implied there could be a long gap before the 28-year-old lefty makes his next start.

Engel update
La Russa said it’s possible outfielder Adam Engel (left shoulder inflammation) joins the Sox on the upcoming road trip.

“Of course that could mean Texas, Detroit or Cleveland, but I think it’s maybe sooner rather than later on that trip,” La Russa said.

Engel is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte.

