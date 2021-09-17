Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease take big steps in White Sox win over Rangers

Shortstop Tim Anderson and right-hander Dylan Cease needed to regain some sharpness.

They both did Friday.

Starting for the second consecutive day, Anderson led off and scored twice to help the White Sox beat the Rangers 8-0 in Arlington, Texas. Anderson doubled to lead off the game and played seven innings before Gavin Sheets pinch-hit for him to begin the eighth with the Sox well ahead.

Cease, meanwhile, threw five scoreless innings to help the Sox trim their magic number to clinch the AL Central to five.

Getting the division clinched as quickly as possible is part of the Sox’ plan. The plan for Anderson wasn’t going to include playing in back-to-back games just yet after coming off the injured list Tuesday, and their first lineup Friday had Romy Gonzalez starting at short.

Around a half hour later, Anderson was in the lineup for a second straight day after playing Thursday. Gonzalez (who ended up with three hits and two runs scored) shifted to right to make way for Anderson, whose ability to play in consecutive games is a good sign for the Sox as the playoffs creep closer.

“I think the plan was every other day for at least three or four days, three or four games active,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “He really feels like he can go today. We said, ‘OK, you’re good to go.’”

Cease was also good to go Friday in his first start since the Red Sox tagged him for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings last Saturday. Cease labored through the first two innings in Texas, needing 25 pitches to get through each frame. But instead of letting the game get away from him like it did against Boston, Cease ended up striking out 10 and walking two, getting 17 swinging strikes over 92 pitches.

“I just locked down and just upped my focus and then it finally clicked,” Cease said. “I’ve got to get into a rhythm a little bit quicker.”

Friday was Cease’s eighth game with at least 10 strikeouts in 2021, moving him to 212 this year.

The Sox also got a scare in the first when the Rangers’ Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s sharp grounder hit Cease in the right leg. The incident apparently didn’t do much damage to Cease, who stayed in the game.

Like Cease, the Sox need Anderson to stay healthy. Starting again Friday shows Anderson is getting better physically, and allows him to take another step toward getting back to his best.

That said, the Sox were going to be cautious with Anderson, though he did score from first on Luis Robert’s three-run double in a fourth that saw them score five times. Anderson also trotted home on Jose Abreu’s first-inning sacrifice fly.

“Well, Tim just feels like he’s good to play a couple in a row, it would help his timing,” La Russa said. “He’d like to get back in the swing of feeling good, playing in the field. If he says he feels good, we trust him.”

Playing in the field has brought some hiccups for Anderson. He committed one error in his comeback Tuesday and then two more Thursday, accounting for a third of his 2021 total.

La Russa implied that Anderson hasn’t been as sharp defensively since coming back from the IL, even if the difference might be hard to decipher.

“I think so much of defensive play is seeing and reacting,” La Russa said. “I think he can see, that’s what spring training’s for, you can see whether it be a tick slow on something. It’s not real obvious.”