White Sox clincher will have to wait

So much for clinching the AL Central Division championship Tuesday.

Needing a win over the Tigers in the afternoon and a loss by the Indians to the Royals Tuesday night to pare their magic number to zero, the White Sox’ 5-3 loss at Comerica Park, delayed a possible celebration for at least another day.

The Sox banged out 12 hits but had only Luis Robert’s two-run chop single in the third inning and Tim Anderson’s RBI single in the eighth for run production.

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel allowed 11 hits and two walks but only two runs over five innings. Keuchel struck out two and walked two.

Niko Goodrum’s RBI single against lefty Jace Fry broke a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning, and Victor Reyes singled home two runs against lefty Aaron Bummer, also in the seventh.

The Tigers (74-78) have won four straight games. The Sox (85-66) have lost five of their last seven and are 31-31 since the All-Star break. The series clincher for the Tigers assures the Sox of going 2-7-1 in series on the road since the break, and their combined record against below .500 teams the Tigers, Angels, Royals and Rangers since the the break is 9-16.

In the recent 2-5 stretch, the Sox have scored no more than three runs in the losses.