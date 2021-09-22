White Sox-Tigers rainout delays possible playoff clinch

The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Tigers in Detroit Wednesday afternoon has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up Monday at 12:10 p.m. CT at Comerica Park.

The Sox head to Cleveland to play a five-game series against the Indians starting with a doubleheader Thursday. Monday was an open date for the Tigers and Sox.

The Sox’ magic number to clinch the American League Central remains at 2. The earliest they can clinch the division is Thursday against the second-place Indians.

The Sox (85-66) lost the first two games of the series against the Tigers, falling to 31-31 since the All-Star break. They have won 10 of their last 20 games and 12 of the last 23.

Right-hander Reynaldo López (3-3, 3.00 ERA) was slated to oppose Tigers righty Casey Mize (7-8, 3.64) Wednesday. The Sox have not announced probable pitchers for the Indians series.