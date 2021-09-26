White Sox OF Brian Goodwin lands on IL

White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin landed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with lower back spasms, and right-hander Matt Foster was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to fill Goodwin’s spot on the active roster.

The move is retroactive to Thursday.

Goodwin, 30, is batting .221 eight homers, with 10 doubles, 29 RBI and 33 runs scored in 72 games, including 64 starts in his first season with the Sox. The left-handed hitting Goodwin has played all three outfield positions and was a valuable contributor while outfielders Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert were out for lengthy periods with injuries but wouldn’t be a lock to make the postseason roster. The Sox have six outfielders on the 28-man roster — Jimenez, Robert, Andrew Vaughn, Gavin Sheets, Billy Hamilton and Adam Engel, although Engel has been plagued by injuries and hasn’t played since Thursday because of a right leg issue.

Foster, 26, has been up and down from Charlotte throughout the season. He is 2-1 with a 6.32 ERA and one save in 34 relief appearances over five stints.

Here is the Sox lineup for their series finale against the Indians Sunday in Cleveland:

Tim Anderson SS

Leury Garcia 2B

Jose Abreu DH

Yasmani Grandal C

Eloy Jimenez LF

Yoan Moncada 3B

Gavin Sheets 1B

Andrew Vaughn RF

Billy Hamilton CF

Lucas Giolito P