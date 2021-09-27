 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

White Sox fans will be back in black for postseason

It will be shades of 2008 ‘blackout’ tiebreaker game for White Sox

By Daryl Van Schouwen
John Danks and A.J. Pierzynski of the White Sox walk past fans, who are all dressed in black, towards the dugout from the bullpen prior to playing against the Twins in the American League Central Division Tiebreaker game at U.S. Cellular Field on September 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)
Getty Getty Images

Back in black?

That’s what the White Sox want to see when they bring playoff baseball back to their home ballpark for the first time since 2008 when they host at least one game in the American League Division series next week. In 2008, their 1-0 “blackout game” tiebreaker victory over the Twins for the division championship went down as one of the top team moments in recent history.

Fans were asked to wear all black then, and almost all of the sold-out crowd obliged. Jim Thome homered, 38-year-old center fielder Ken Griffey Jr. threw out a runner at home and John Danks and Bobby Jenks took care of the pitching.

The Sox are asking fans to do the same when the Sox play in the ALDS next week. Who they play and when is not official, although it’s looking like the Astros in a series that would open in Houston. The Astros lead the Sox by 2 12 games for home field and own the tiebreaker. The Sox have five games left, the Astros three apiece against the Rays and Athletics.

“We are going to be promoting and encouraging fans to wear black throughout the playoffs hoping we have an extended stay,” Brooks Boyer, Sox vice president for marketing, said. “We want to create a great, home-field atmosphere at games that our players will feed off of. It should be fun.”

Back rally towels will be given away for the first home game, which would be Game 3 on Sunday, Oct. 9, if the current standings stay the same. The Sox will announce more details Tuesday and promote the blackout it through all of their platforms.

The Sox have five games left in the regular season, all at home, after playing a makeup game in Detroit Monday. Trailing the Astros by three games for the No. 2 seed in the ALDS, the Sox will likely open the best-of-five series at Houston Oct. 6 and 7. After a travel day. Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) would be at Guaranteed Rate Field on Oct. 9 and 10, with game 5 (if necessary) Oct. 12 in Houston.

The ALCS starts Oct. 15 and will end Oct. 23 if it goes seven games. The World Series opens Oct. 26 and concludes Nov. 3 if it goes seven games.

The Sox are in the postseason in consecutive years for the first time in their history. They played all three games of the Wild Card series in Oakland last season, which they lost 2 games to 1.

Rodon is on for Wednesday

Manager Tony La Russa said All-Star Carlos Rodon’s bullpen session Sunday was “just OK” but he wants to start Wednesday against the Reds to test his fatigued left shoulder. It will be his last outing before a possible postseason start.

“He didn’t really let it go,” La Russa said. “But he said he’s good to try it.”

Rodon (12-5, 2.47 ERA) pitched three innings in his last start and his pitched 23 innings in August and September. La Russa will hope for five or six innings but won’t force it.

“We’re just going to watch him throw that first inning and see if it makes sense to send him out for the second. As always, you hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Next Up In White Sox

The Latest

Film study: Bears’ offensive line implodes as Browns rack up 9 sacks

The Browns have great pass rushers, but just one of the nine sacks was an example of an overwhelming talent making an incredible play. The rest were indicative of a major problem for the Bears.

By Jason Lieser

U.S. needs to make its asylum policy clear

It needs to define who it will allow to seek asylum and apply that standard without discrimination.

By Jesse Jackson

City announces plan to examine gender-based violence, human trafficking

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s proposed budget for 2022 includes money for more city staff to tackle a two-year plan to reduce gender-based violence and human trafficking in Chicago, according to an announcement from the city.

By Elvia Malagón

Benches clear in White Sox’ win over Tigers

Jose Abreu, Sox fume after slugger is hit by pitch for 21st time; La Russa calls win "one of best moments of the year"

By Daryl Van Schouwen

Ex-Ald. Ricardo Muñoz pleads guilty in fraud case, admits he used caucus money for personal expenses

The onetime veteran alderman pleaded guilty just five months after a federal indictment accused him of using the Progressive Reform Caucus as a personal piggy bank, stealing thousands to pay for a relative’s college tuition, skydiving excursions — and even at Lover’s Lane.

By Jon Seidel

Matt Nagy says Nick Foles ‘under consideration’ — but it’s still unlikely

With his top two quarterbacks nursing injuries, Bears coach Matt Nagy at least had to entertain the possibility that he could turn to third-stringer Nick Foles on Sunday against the Lions.

By Patrick Finley