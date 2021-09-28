White Sox belt four homers — two by Luis Robert — in 7-1 victory over Reds

Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Gavin Sheets homered the conventional way, Robert doing it twice. Leury Garcia tried for an inside the park homer when Reds center fielder TJ Friedl slipped charging a sinking liner.

Garcia was out at the plate but received a standing ovation and high fives in the dugout for having a go at one of baseball’s most exciting plays in the White Sox’ first home game in 12 days, a 7-1 victory. Even if it was the first out of the fourth inning, nobody seemed to mind. The Sox (90-68) had brought the AL Central Division championship with them from a just completed 11-game road trip and were entertaining a lively crowd of 25,242 in the last week of the regular season.

“I would bet tonight the fact we won the championship since we left, the fans tonight, tomorrow and over the weekend will show their appreciation,” manager Tony La Russa said before the game. “I think they like our club — love our club.”

Sheets followed Garcia’s effort by hitting one over the wall and drove in another run with a single and Reynaldo Lopez pitched six strong innings of one-run ball, two-hit ball as the Sox built a 5-1 lead. Lopez struck out four, walked one and lowered his ERA to 2.98.

Robert’s second homer traveled 445 feet.

The band back together

Because of injuries, Tuesday’s game marked only the seventh time Moncada, Robert, Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu, Eloy Jimenez and Yasmani Grandal were in the lineup together. With Sheets, Hernandez and Garcia rounding it out, it had the look of a possible playoff lineup.

“It’s possible,” La Russa said. “I don’t know yet. The next five days is an opportunity for a couple, three guys to not show that they deserve the at-bats but to show their timing is right.”

Andrew Vaughn is is 6-for-66 in his last 18 games, compared to .303/.367/.528 with 10 homers over his previous 54.

La Russa will balance rest with need during the final week of the regular season, which ends Sunday. The Astros held a 2 1⁄ 2 game lead plus the tiebreaker for home field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

“So we’ll see what the smart strategy will be as far as the hitters,” La Russa said. “Clearly if the guy’s bat is getting a little heavy he should get less. If he feels great, the more at-bats the better.”

Postseason tickets on sale

Single-game playoff tickets go on sale at 2 p.m. Wednesday at whitesox.com.

Tickets to two potential ALDS and four potential AL Championship Series games at Guaranteed Rate Field will be available. Fans will be limited to four tickets per game. Tickets for games not played will be refunded.

If the season ended today, the Sox would be the No. 3 seed in the AL playoffs and face the second-seeded Astros. Games 1 and 2 would be next Thursday and Friday, with Games 3 and 4 (if necessary) in Chicago.

The winner advances to the ALCS, which begins Oct. 15.

This and that

Right-hander Ryan Tepera, working back from a cut index finger, still hadn’t thrown a bullpen without a cover on the finger as he works his way back from the injured list.

“Hopefully we can get him in games this weekend,” La Russa said. “We’ll see how that goes.”

*Adam Engel (leg) was available Tuesday and is penciled in to play Wednesday.